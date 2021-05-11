SentinelOne : is the Only Vendor to Score Highest Across All Three Gartner Critical Capabilities Use Cases

Gartner positions SentinelOne as a Magic Quadrant leader and assigns the highest Critical Capability scores which we believe validates its position as setting the endpoint security standard

SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that Gartner has positioned SentinelOne with the highest scores in all three use cases; Type A, B, & C in Gartner’s 2021 Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms report1.

Out of the 19 vendors included in the report, SentinelOne is the only vendor that received the highest score across all three Critical Capabilities use cases:

Customer use case Type A is focused on “lean forward” organizations that adopt new technologies very early in the adoption cycle.

Customer use case Type B is focused on “overall value” by weighing the risks of the early use of new technology against the benefits.

Customer use case Type C represents organizations that typically view technology as an expense or operational necessity and use it as a means to reduce costs.

“We believe receiving the highest product score across all three customer use cases in the 2021 Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms validates our vision and execution in delivering an AI-powered platform that is purpose built for the demands of the mainstream enterprise market,” said Raj Rajamani, Chief Product Officer, SentinelOne. “We believe these results are a clear demonstration of the unrivaled capabilities SentinelOne delivers to a diverse set of customers and is representative of the continued market traction we’re experiencing.”

The Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms is part of the analysis conducted for the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms2 and uses the same data collected during that research period. In conjunction with the report, we believe our ease of use, prevention, managed services and EDR functionality satisfied customer needs to the highest possible degree across all use cases -- use cases A, B, and C.

SentinelOne was also positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms. SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform encompasses prevention, detection, and response capabilities across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single, completely autonomous platform - using patented behavioral and static AI models to deliver protection with an invisible performance impact. With SentinelOne, organizations scale their cybersecurity with an AI-powered solution that provides transparency into everything that is happening across the network at machine speed and successfully replaces traditional antivirus.

- Download a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection platforms by visiting: LINK

- Register for our upcoming webinar on Wednesday, May 19th at 10:00 AM PDT by visiting: LINK

- Download a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection platforms by visiting: LINK

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the only cybersecurity solution encompassing AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. With SentinelOne, organizations gain full transparency into everything happening across the network at machine speed – to defeat every attack, at every stage of the threat lifecycle. To learn more visit www.sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Paul Webber, Peter Firstbrook, Rob Smith, Mark Harris Prateek Bhajanka, 5 May 2021.

2 Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Mark Harris, Peter Firstbrook, Rob Smith, Paul Webber Prateek Bhajanka, 6 May 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005913/en/