Sentry continues climb up Fortune 1000 List

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recently released rankings, Sentry Insurance rose 12 slots to No. 658 on the 2021 Fortune 1000 list. The national magazine bases its rankings solely on revenue of the nation's largest companies—Sentry reached $3.59 billion in revenue last year.

Since 2015, Sentry has climbed Fortune's annual rankings 141 spots.

"Improving in rank over five plus years is a great accomplishment," said Pete McPartland, Sentry chairman of the board, president, and CEO. "It's especially satisfying this year because of the tough environment the business insurance industry faced in 2020. We met those challenges by maintaining a diverse business portfolio, strengthening our relationships with independent agents, and anticipating industry trends. And we've made it a priority to continually invest in our people, customers, and business."

In June, AM Best assigned Sentry an A+ (superior) rating for a 30th consecutive year. In doing so, the insurance industry's leading rating authority pointed to Sentry's balance sheet strength, which achieved the highest ranking of "strongest" for risk-adjusted capitalization. AM Best also recognized Sentry's consistent underwriting and favorable levels of investment income, well-diversified business mix, strong management team with a successful track record of executing strategy, and enterprise risk management processes that continue to assist in meeting corporate profitability and preservation of capital goals.

For Fortune rankings, companies are ranked by total revenues for their respective fiscal years. Included in the survey are companies that are incorporated and operate in the U.S.

About Sentry

Sentry Insurance is one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from AM Best, current as of June 2021. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries sell property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities and retirement programs for business and individuals throughout the country. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs more than 4,300 associates across the country. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sentry-continues-climb-up-fortune-1000-list-301359946.html

SOURCE Sentry Insurance