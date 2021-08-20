Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sentry continues climb up Fortune 1000 List

08/20/2021 | 04:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recently released rankings, Sentry Insurance rose 12 slots to No. 658 on the 2021 Fortune 1000 list. The national magazine bases its rankings solely on revenue of the nation's largest companies—Sentry reached $3.59 billion in revenue last year.

Since 2015, Sentry has climbed Fortune's annual rankings 141 spots.

"Improving in rank over five plus years is a great accomplishment," said Pete McPartland, Sentry chairman of the board, president, and CEO. "It's especially satisfying this year because of the tough environment the business insurance industry faced in 2020. We met those challenges by maintaining a diverse business portfolio, strengthening our relationships with independent agents, and anticipating industry trends. And we've made it a priority to continually invest in our people, customers, and business."

In June, AM Best assigned Sentry an A+ (superior) rating for a 30th consecutive year. In doing so, the insurance industry's leading rating authority pointed to Sentry's balance sheet strength, which achieved the highest ranking of "strongest" for risk-adjusted capitalization. AM Best also recognized Sentry's consistent underwriting and favorable levels of investment income, well-diversified business mix, strong management team with a successful track record of executing strategy, and enterprise risk management processes that continue to assist in meeting corporate profitability and preservation of capital goals.

For Fortune rankings, companies are ranked by total revenues for their respective fiscal years. Included in the survey are companies that are incorporated and operate in the U.S.

About Sentry
Sentry Insurance is one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from AM Best, current as of June 2021. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries sell property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities and retirement programs for business and individuals throughout the country. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs more than 4,300 associates across the country. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sentry-continues-climb-up-fortune-1000-list-301359946.html

SOURCE Sentry Insurance


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:38pEnergy Ticks Up, But Oil Futures' Slide Continues -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:37pSOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:37pDelta, Fed dominate economic conversation as stocks jump, oil drops
RE
04:37pDelta, Fed dominate economic conversation as stocks jump, oil drops
RE
04:36pSCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
04:35pNVIDIA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:35pSTRATUS CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:34pCATO : Exhibit 99.1 - Press Release issued August 19, 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
04:34pCORSAIR PARTNERING : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing August 23, 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
04:34pONCOTELIC THERAPEUTICS, INC. : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"