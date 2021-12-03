Log in
Seoul Viosys Provides Air Purifier Sterilizers, Which Dramatically Reduce the Risk of COVID-19 Infection, to 300 Small Businesses in Korea for Free

12/03/2021 | 01:00am EST
  • Seoul Viosys donates air purifying sterilizers and plays an important role in K-quarantine
  • People have the right to breathe clean air as much as they need clean water
  • Air purifying sterilizers were provided for free, which can reduce the indoor infection rate in indoor sports facilities or restaurants to around 1/30

While Living with COVID-19 campaign has kicked off in earnest, Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 092190), a company specializing in optical semiconductors, provided Violeds Air Purifying Sterilizers that can reduce the indoor COVID-19 infection rate by 1/30 to 300 Korean facilities free of charge, with a good intention to support Korean small business owners. In addition, it announced that it would provide the Air Purifying Sterilizer license to the partners who can supply them worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202006063/en/

Air flow analysis while the air purifier sterilizer is running (Graphic: Business Wire)

Air flow analysis while the air purifier sterilizer is running (Graphic: Business Wire)

Seoul Viosys conducted an air sterilization experiment based on the study of the Korea Central Disease Control Headquarters and the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), which found out that opening windows frequently can lower the infection rate. When compared to opening windows and ventilating every 10 minutes, the amount of ventilated air with the Violeds air purifier is 6 times bigger, which means that the virus concentration is lowered by 1/6. Along with that, the simulation results confirmed that the chance of infection could be reduced by 1/30. Based on this result, Seoul Viosys designed an air purifying sterilizer to minimize the floating of droplets by optimizing air flow. And it obtained KC certification for the safety of consumers.

A general air purifier HEPA filter can filter fine dust and droplets with a size of 0.3 micrometers (μm) or more. However, since the size of the COVID-19 virus is smaller than 0.1 μm, and the moisture-evaporated virus can pass through the HEPA filter, the general HEPA filters are inadequate to reduce COVID-19 infection. In contrast, the Violeds air purifying sterilizer designed with a triple filter structure can prevent the inflow of the virus by sterilizing 90% of them within 5 minutes, which were carried in droplets and attached to the filter surface. As Violeds technology is the world's first patented technology developed and mass-produced by Seoul Viosys, the license agreement is essential for the business.

"Just as people have the right to drink clean water, we should be able to breathe clean air in indoor spaces," said Lee Young-joo, CEO of Seoul Viosys. "With our Violeds air purifier sterilizers, I hope the government, construction companies, and large multi-use facilities will take an active role in restoring the daily life of people and bringing them back a little bit of happiness, like eating out and drinking a cup of tea."

About Seoul Viosys

Seoul Viosys is a full-line solution provider for UV LED, VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser), the next-generation light source for 3D sensor and laser, and a single-pixel RGB “Micro Clean Pixel” for displays. Established in 2002 as a subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor, it captured the No. 1 market share in the UV LED industry (LEDinside, 2020). Seoul Viosys has an extensive UV LED portfolio with all wavelengths range (200nm to 1600nm) including ultraviolet rays (UV), visible rays and infrared rays. It holds more than 4,000 patents related to UV LED technology. Violeds, its flagship UV LED technology, provides a wide range of industries with optimal solutions for strong sterilization and disinfection (UVC), skin regeneration (UVB), water/air purification and effective cultivation for horticulture. In 2018, Seoul Viosys acquired RayCan, a leading optoelectronic specialist, to add the advanced VCSEL technology which supports smartphone facial recognition and autonomous driving, and has started its mass production. In January 2020, it introduced a disruptive “Micro Clean Pixel” that has the potential to be a game-changer in the display market. To learn more, visit http://www.seoulviosys.com/en/.


