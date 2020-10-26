Seoul Viosys : Supports to Prevent the Spread of Viruses at Public and Multi-Purpose Facilities With Violeds Technology Solution

Seoul Viosys (KOSDAQ: 092190), a leading compound semiconductor solution provider, announced that in order to help prevent the spread of the viruses, Seoul Viosys has been running a campaign to install virus disinfection solution using Violeds technology in air conditioners of applicants from August targeting public and multi-purpose facilities such as food and beverage stores and government offices. The Violeds products can be installed in all air conditioner brands in use.

The Violeds is a differentiated UV technology that provides robust disinfection, as well as sterilization of any indoor airborne contaminants drawn into the air conditioner, including various harmful viruses and bacteria, ensuring that fresh air is continuously discharged. It is a healthy technology proven to disinfect viruses and bacterial using UV light only with no chemicals, and an optimal solution for all air conditioner brands in the market. Users can be also used without product replacement until the air conditioner life with lifetime of Violeds UV LED up to 50,000 hours.

Seoul Viosys developed Violeds technology in 2005 that can be applied to various applications by optimally designing distance to objects, light irradiation time, intensity, angle and area of irradiation surface using UV wavelengths. Violeds technology has successful testing results of 99.9% sterilization of the new coronavirus in 30 seconds by the research group of Korea University, and according to the results of testing by Guangzhou Institute of Microbiology in China (CGMT), air conditioners with Violeds adopted by its Chinese customer have been proven to sterilize 90% of various harmful viruses in the air in 2 hours.

“Aerosol transmission is a concern when using air conditioning and heating systems at restaurants, cafes, and sports facilities where masks must be removed. We believe that our new Violeds technology solution for disinfection helps to eliminate viruses in the air and people enjoy their well-being life without COVID-19 pandemic concerns,” said Chae Hon Kim, executive vice president of Seoul Viosys.

Inquiries and applications for Violeds A/C disinfection solutions are available on its website www.seoulviosys.com/en/.

Seoul Viosys is a full-line solution provider for UV LED, VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser), the next-generation light source for 3D sensor and laser, and a single-pixel RGB “Micro Clean Pixel” for displays. Established in 2002 as a subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor, it captured No. 1 market share in the UV LED industry (LEDinside, 2018). Seoul Viosys has an extensive UV LED portfolio with all wavelengths ranging from 200nm to 1600nm, including ultraviolet rays (UV), visible rays, and infrared rays. The company holds more than 4,000 patents related to UV LED technology. Violeds, its flagship UV LED technology, provides a wide range of industries with optimal solutions for robust sterilization and disinfection (UV-C), skin regeneration (UV-B), water/air purification and effective cultivation for horticulture. In 2018, Seoul Viosys acquired RayCan, a leading optoelectronic specialist, to add advanced VCSEL technology, which supports smartphone facial recognition and autonomous driving, and has started mass production. In January 2020, it introduced a disruptive “Micro Clean Pixel” that has the potential to be a game-changer in the display market. To learn more, visit http://www.seoulviosys.com/en/.

