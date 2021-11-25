Seoul relaxes winter coal-fired plant restrictions

South Korea's winter coal burn is expected to strengthen on the year as the government relaxes restrictions.

Of state-owned Kepco's 53 coal-fired units, 8-16 will shut from 1 December to 28 February as part of the winter fine-dust management policy, the energy ministry said today. The ministry suspended 9-16 of 56 units in the last winter plan.

Kepco retired four coal-fired units earlier this year and launched one in June, trimming coal-fired capacity to 36.8GW from 36.9GW in December 2020. That said, daily suspensions at 8-16 units this winter could leave constraints steady on last year, while the forthcoming December-March output cap on the remaining fleet seems lower than last winter's 80pc cap.

The cap will be placed on up to 46 units this year, implying only seven units will be suspended. The ministry also said the cap will align with power and LNG fundamentals, suggesting the rules will be flexible. The government has not yet specified the cap.

The ministry expects peak power demand to reach 90.3-93.5GW this winter, up on the 87.6-90.4GW forecast last year. The government plans to minimise maintenance and retain reserve capacity of at least 10.1GW. The ministry forecasts overall winter power supply capacity at 110.2GW. Argus calculates that availability averaged 93.2GW in December 2020-March 2021, based on Korea Power Exchange (KPX) data.

"Depending on the level of reserve, we plan to inject 9.7-13.5GW more capacity in a timely manner to ensure stable electricity supply and demand," the ministry said.

Based on currently available data, South Korean coal burn will continue to displace gas in December, although upside risks remain for gas in the event of a severe winter.

The ministry has not specified which coal units will be suspended this winter, but the maintenance schedule shows that around six coal units are scheduled to come offline in December. President Moon Jae-In told the the UN Cop 26 conference that two more coal units will retire before the year's end - most likely the 250MW Honam 1 and 2.

If these retire from 1 December, around eight Kepco coal-fired units will be suspended next month, with availability averaging 29GW. By comparison, Kepco coal-fired availability averaged 25GW a year earlier and output hit 18.8GW, implying a 75pc load factor.

Assuming units dispatch at the same load, Kepco coal-fired output could increase by 2.98GW on the year, equivalent to around 616,300t more NAR 5,800 kcal/kg coal burn at 40pc efficiency, according to Argus analysis.

More plants could be added to Kepco maintenance schedules in the coming weeks, however, given that independent Gosung Green Power starts operations at its 1.04GW Gosung-high unit 2 on 30 October. The new unit could help meet demand and allow the government to restrict operations at equivalent state-owned units.

South Korea's maintenance schedule is updated weekly on KPX's website. Gosung Green Power brought its 1.04GW Gosung-high unit 1 on line on 14 May.

Meanwhile, a draft restriction plan from a utility that accounts for 24pc of Kepco's coal-fired capacity will have 12pc more coal-fired capacity this December-March.

Coal is likely to continue to displace gas in the power mix early next year, as gas prices hover above the fuel-switching threshold. Nuclear availability is currently scheduled to average 21.2GW next month, compared with output of 20.2GW a year earlier, further eroding gas demand.

But the outlook for an unseasonably cold winter could buoy gas-fired output, with temperatures in Seoul forecast to fall below the norm by as much as 8.26°C most days on 1-9 December, Speedwell data show.

South Korea's thermal coal imports edged up by 58,600t on the year to 7.1mn t in October, latest customs data show.

Imports increased on the year for a fifth consecutive month, while coal burn was steady as a result of tighter coal-fired restrictions. Gas-fired generation was up on the year for 14 straight months to September, according to the latest data, which weighed on coal burn.

This suggests Kepco utilities were anticipating softer restrictions this winter in the face of surging oil and gas prices, with the ministry already lifting voluntary restrictions for Kepco coal-fired units in mid-October for the same reason.

A fuel-procurement source at one Kepco utility told Argus the utility has ample stocks for winter, as it assumed there would be no coal restrictions in December-March.

The utility is now negotiating with suppliers on coal shipment delays and examining ways to swap coal cargoes with fellow utilities.

By Evelyn Lee