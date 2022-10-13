Seoul scrambles fighters as North Korean planes fly close to border

The statement said the North Korean aircraft were detected flying about 25 km (15 miles) north of the Military Demarcation Line in the central region of the Korea border area and about 12 km (7 miles) north of the Northern Limit Line, a de facto inter-Korean border in the Yellow Sea. The incident happened between 10:30 p.m. Thursday (1330 GMT) and 0:20 a.m. (1530 GMT) local time Friday.

It said the aircraft were also seen near the eastern part of the inter-Korean border.

The statement said the South Korean air force "conducted an emergency sortie with its superior air force, including the F-35A, and maintained a response posture, while carrying out a proportional response maneuver corresponding to the flight of a North Korean military aircraft."

(Reporting by Josh Smith and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)