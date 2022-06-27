Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Separatist violence increases in English-speaking parts of Cameroon - HRW

06/27/2022 | 05:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Separatists fighting to carve an independent state out of Cameroon's English-speaking regions have increased the number of violent actions this year, including killings, kidnappings and attacks on schools, Human Rights Watch said on Monday.

Anglophone insurgents began fighting the Cameroonian military in 2017 after civilian protests calling for greater representation for the country's English-speaking minority were violently repressed.

"Armed separatist groups are kidnapping, terrorising, and killing civilians across the English-speaking regions with no apparent fear of being held to account by either their own leaders or Cameroonian law enforcement," said Ilaria Allegrozzi, senior central Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch.

The campaign group said that since January armed separatists had killed at least seven people, injured six, raped a girl, burned at least two schools, attacked a university and kidnapped up to 82 people including 33 students and five teachers.

The findings were based on 38 telephone interviews with victims, relatives of victims and witnesses, as well as a review of medical records, videos and photographs.

The group reported that on Feb. 26, separatist fighters killed Jenette Sweyah Shey, a 46-year-old nurse working for the Cameroon Baptist Convention Health Services (CBCHS), a medical organisation, as she returned from a humanitarian mission.

Shey was shot in the head as she sat in a CBCHS vehicle that was stopped at a separatist checkpoint in the North-West region, witnesses and colleagues said. Another nurse and a doctor were injured.

Human Rights Watch said it had shared its findings with representatives of the three main separatist groups and none had responded apart from Capo Daniel, defence chief of the Ambazonia Defence Forces (ADF).

Daniel was quoted as saying that ADF forces were present at the checkpoint where Shey was killed, that "it was a case of mistaken identity" and that "we have apologised with CBCHS" for the incident.

(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46aDubai's TECOM Group says raises 1.7 bln dirhams via its IPO
RE
05:45aBoris Johnson says new N.Ireland trade law could be passed this year
RE
05:38aZimbabwe central bank hikes lending rate to 200% over inflation surge
RE
05:35aJapan wants less concrete target of 'significantly inc…
RE
05:35aJapan proposes g7 statement should include recognition…
RE
05:35aJapan has proposed removing reference to goal of 50% z…
RE
05:30aRussia pledges response to Japanese sanctions
RE
05:29aSterling Rises Even as Post-Brexit Tensions Flare
DJ
05:25aLibya's NOC considers declaring force majeure in Gulf of Sirte area within 72 hours
RE
05:24aZelenskiy asked G7 for air defence systems, tougher Russia sanctions - official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent falls 2.5% as Prosus, Napsers say to gradually sell shares
2Kalera - Last day of trading in Kalera S.A.'s shares on Euronext Growth..
3AMAZON COM INC : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
4NIO's Hong Kong, Singapore Shares Hit New Highs as Outlook Brightens
5Analyst recommendations: Amazon, AutoZone, Lyondellbasell, WEC Energy, ..

HOT NEWS