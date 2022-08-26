Sept. 11 victims not entitled to seize Afghan central bank assets -U.S. judge

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday
recommended that victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks not be
allowed to seize billions of dollars of assets belonging to
Afghanistan's central bank to satisfy court judgments they
obtained against the Taliban.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan said Da
Afghanistan Bank was immune from jurisdiction, and that allowing
the seizures would effectively acknowledge the Islamist militant
group as the Afghan government, something only the U.S.
president can do.
"The Taliban's victims have fought for years for justice,
accountability, and compensation. They are entitled to no less,"
Netburn wrote. "But the law limits what compensation the court
may authorize and those limits put the DAB's assets beyond its
authority."
Netburn's recommendation will be reviewed by U.S. District
Judge George Daniels in Manhattan, who also oversees the
litigation and can decide whether to accept her recommendation.
The decision is a defeat for four groups of creditors that
sued a variety of defendants, including al-Qaeda, they held
responsible for the Sept. 11 attacks, and obtained default
judgments after the defendants failed to show up in court.
At the time of the attacks, the ruling Taliban allowed
al-Qaeda to operate inside Afghanistan.
The United States ousted the Taliban and al-Qaeda in late
2001, but the Taliban returned to power a year ago when U.S. and
other Western forces withdrew from the country.
Lawyers for the creditor groups did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
The groups have been trying to tap into some of the $7
billion of Afghan central bank funds that are frozen at the
Federal Reserve Bank in New York.
In an executive order in February, U.S. President Joe Biden
ordered $3.5 billion of that sum set aside "for the benefit of
the Afghan people," leaving victims to pursue the remainder in
court.
The U.S. government took no position at the time on whether
the creditor groups were entitled to recover funds under the
Terrorist Risk Insurance Act of 2002.
It urged Netburn and Daniels to view exceptions to sovereign
immunity narrowly, citing the risks of interference with the
president's power to conduct foreign relations, and possible
challenges to American property located abroad.
Other countries hold about $2 billion of Afghan reserves.
Shawn Van Diver, the head of #AfghanEvac, which helps
evacuate and resettle Afghans, said he hoped the frozen funds
could be used to help the struggling Afghan economy without
enriching the Taliban.
"The judge has done the right thing here," he said.
Nearly 3,000 people died on Sept. 11, 2001, when planes were
flown into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon in
northern Virginia, and a Pennsylvania field.
U.S. sanctions ban doing financial business with the
Taliban, but allow humanitarian support for the Afghan people.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Jonathan Landay in Washington, D.C.; Editing by
Chris Reese and Grant McCool)