Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

September 17, 2020 - Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Daily Roundup September 17, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 05:59pm EDT
For Immediate Release:September 17, 2020

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today continued to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • Today, the FDA approved an abbreviated new drug application for propofol injectable emulsion USP 200 mg/20 mL, 500 mg/50 mL, and 1,000 mg/100 mL, for Single Patient Use Only. Propofol injectable emulsion 10mg/mL is an intravenous general anesthetic and sedation drug listed in the FDA Drug Shortage Database. Side effects of propofol emulsion injection include hypotension (low blood pressure), bradycardia (low heart rate) and apnea (temporary stopping of breathing). The agency recognizes there is increased demand for certain products, such as propofol injectable emulsion, during the novel coronavirus pandemic, and remains committed to facilitating access to safe and effective medical products to help address critical needs of the American public.
  • The FDA is warning consumers and health care professionals that the FDA continues to find hand sanitizer products that are labeled as containing ethanol (also known as ethyl alcohol) but have tested positive for methanol or 1-propanol contamination. Methanol and 1-propanol are not acceptable ingredients for hand sanitizer products and can be life-threatening when ingested. The FDA also continues to find hand sanitizers that are subpotent, meaning the product contains less than the required amount of ethyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol or benzalkonium chloride. Before buying or using hand sanitizer, the FDA recommends checking this list of hand sanitizers consumers should not use.
  • Testing updates:
    • As of today, 248 tests are authorized by FDA under EUAs; these include 198 molecular tests, 46 antibody tests, and 4 antigen tests.

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

###

Inquiries
Media: Chanapa Tantibanchachai 888-INFO-FDA
Consumer: 888-INFO-FDA
Related Information

Disclaimer

FDA - Food and Drug Administration published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 21:59:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Senior Notes Offering
AQ
05:59pFirst Quantum Minerals Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Senior Notes Offering
GL
05:59pFIRST QUANTUM MINERALS : Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Senior Notes Offering
AQ
05:59pSEPTEMBER 17, 2020 - CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) UPDATE : Daily Roundup September 17, 2020
PU
05:57pUNITED PARCEL SERVICE : UPS Offering Buyouts to Management Workers
DJ
05:54pAPOTHECARY HEALTH SOLUTIONS : Hires Ryan Hafner as Its Chief Financial Officer
BU
05:54pCOMPASS HEALTH : Celebrates Virtual Building Communities of Hope Gala by Honoring Client Stories on World Mental Health Day
BU
05:50pXPO LOGISTICS : Brad Jacobs and Matt Fassler Fireside Chat at Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference
PU
05:50pAEVIS VICTORIA : 18/09/2020 Half-Year Report 2020
PU
05:49pAlpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $100,000,000 Initial Public Offering
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : 'Project Botticelli' takes shape as LSE board examines Borsa bids
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
3AKZO NOBEL N.V. : AKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group