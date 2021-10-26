September 2021 crude steel production

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 144.4 million tonnes (Mt) in September 2021, an 8.9% decrease compared to September 2020.

Crude steel production by region

Africa produced 1.4 Mt in September 2021, up 51.0% on September 2020. Asia and Oceania produced 101.9 Mt, down 14.6%. The CIS produced 8.2 Mt, down 1.0%. The EU (27) produced 12.7 Mt, up 15.6%. Europe, Other produced 4.2 Mt, up 4.3%. The Middle East produced 2.2 Mt, down 35.7%. North America produced 9.8 Mt, up 19.2%. South America produced 3.9 Mt, up 17.0%.

Table 1. Crude steel production by region Sep 2021 (Mt) % change Sep 21/20 Jan-Sep 2021 (Mt) % change Jan-Sep 21/20 Africa 1.4 51.0 11.9 31.2 Asia and Oceania 101.9 -14.6 1,066.0 5.5 CIS 8.2 -1.0 78.9 6.4 EU (27) 12.7 15.6 114.8 19.8 Europe, Other 4.2 4.3 37.9 13.4 Middle East 2.2 -35.7 28.9 -3.0 North America 9.8 19.2 88.6 19.2 South America 3.9 17.0 34.1 23.9 Total 64 countries 144.4 -8.9 1,461.2 7.8

The 64 countries included in this table accounted for approximately 98% of total world crude steel production in 2020. Regions and countries covered by the table:

Africa: Egypt, Libya, South Africa

Egypt, Libya, South Africa Asia and Oceania: Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Vietnam

Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Vietnam CIS: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan

Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan European Union (27)

Europe, Other: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Turkey, United Kingdom

Bosnia-Herzegovina, Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Turkey, United Kingdom Middle East: Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates North America: Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States

Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China produced 73.8 Mt in September 2021, down 21.2% on September 2020. India produced 9.5 Mt, up 7.2%. Japan produced 8.1 Mt, up 25.6%. The United States produced 7.3 Mt, up 22.0%. Russia is estimated to have produced 5.9 Mt, down 2.2%. South Korea produced 5.5 Mt, down 5.0%. Germany produced 3.3 Mt, up 10.7%. Turkey produced 3.3 Mt, up 2.4%. Brazil produced 3.1 Mt, up 15.3%. Iran is estimated to have produced 1.3 Mt, down 51.4%.

.

Table 2. Top 10 steel-producing countries Sep 2021 (Mt) % change Sep 21/20 Jan-Sep 2021 (Mt) % change Jan-Sep 21/20 China 73.8 -21.2 805.9 2.0 India 9.5 7.2 87.3 23.3 Japan 8.1 25.6 72.1 17.9 United States 7.3 22.0 64.4 19.8 Russia 5.9 e -2.2 56.4 6.2 South Korea 5.5 -5.0 52.9 6.7 Germany 3.3 10.7 29.9 16.1 Turkey 3.3 2.4 29.9 15.0 Brazil 3.1 15.3 27.2 20.2 Iran 1.3 e -51.4 19.3 -8.6

e - estimated. Ranking of top 10 producing countries is based on year-to-date aggregate

Notes to Editors:

The World Steel Association (worldsteel) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world, with members in every major steel-producing country. worldsteel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Members represent around 85% of global steel production.