News: Latest News
September 2021 crude steel production

10/26/2021 | 07:56am EDT
World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 144.4 million tonnes (Mt) in September 2021, an 8.9% decrease compared to September 2020.

Crude steel production by region

Africa produced 1.4 Mt in September 2021, up 51.0% on September 2020. Asia and Oceania produced 101.9 Mt, down 14.6%. The CIS produced 8.2 Mt, down 1.0%. The EU (27) produced 12.7 Mt, up 15.6%. Europe, Other produced 4.2 Mt, up 4.3%. The Middle East produced 2.2 Mt, down 35.7%. North America produced 9.8 Mt, up 19.2%. South America produced 3.9 Mt, up 17.0%.

Table 1. Crude steel production by region
Sep 2021 (Mt) % change Sep 21/20 Jan-Sep 2021 (Mt) % change Jan-Sep 21/20
Africa 1.4 51.0 11.9 31.2
Asia and Oceania 101.9 -14.6 1,066.0 5.5
CIS 8.2 -1.0 78.9 6.4
EU (27) 12.7 15.6 114.8 19.8
Europe, Other 4.2 4.3 37.9 13.4
Middle East 2.2 -35.7 28.9 -3.0
North America 9.8 19.2 88.6 19.2
South America 3.9 17.0 34.1 23.9
Total 64 countries 144.4 -8.9 1,461.2 7.8

The 64 countries included in this table accounted for approximately 98% of total world crude steel production in 2020. Regions and countries covered by the table:

  • Africa: Egypt, Libya, South Africa
  • Asia and Oceania: Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Vietnam
  • CIS: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan
  • European Union (27)
  • Europe, Other: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Turkey, United Kingdom
  • Middle East: Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates
  • North America: Canada, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, United States
  • South America: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

Top 10 steel-producing countries

China produced 73.8 Mt in September 2021, down 21.2% on September 2020. India produced 9.5 Mt, up 7.2%. Japan produced 8.1 Mt, up 25.6%. The United States produced 7.3 Mt, up 22.0%. Russia is estimated to have produced 5.9 Mt, down 2.2%. South Korea produced 5.5 Mt, down 5.0%. Germany produced 3.3 Mt, up 10.7%. Turkey produced 3.3 Mt, up 2.4%. Brazil produced 3.1 Mt, up 15.3%. Iran is estimated to have produced 1.3 Mt, down 51.4%.

Table 2. Top 10 steel-producing countries
Sep 2021 (Mt) % change Sep 21/20 Jan-Sep 2021 (Mt) % change Jan-Sep 21/20
China 73.8 -21.2 805.9 2.0
India 9.5 7.2 87.3 23.3
Japan 8.1 25.6 72.1 17.9
United States 7.3 22.0 64.4 19.8
Russia 5.9 e -2.2 56.4 6.2
South Korea 5.5 -5.0 52.9 6.7
Germany 3.3 10.7 29.9 16.1
Turkey 3.3 2.4 29.9 15.0
Brazil 3.1 15.3 27.2 20.2
Iran 1.3 e -51.4 19.3 -8.6

e - estimated. Ranking of top 10 producing countries is based on year-to-date aggregate

Notes to Editors:

  • The World Steel Association (worldsteel) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world, with members in every major steel-producing country. worldsteel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Members represent around 85% of global steel production.
  • As of January 2021, worldsteel no longer makes all of its monthly production data available to the public free of charge. Crude steel production by region and the production of the top ten steel-producing countries continue to be available. A subscription with access to the iron and crude steel production data for all other countries is available for €975 via the worldsteel bookshop. This subscription includes access to 20 years of data in the Steel Statistical Yearbooks. Please contact subscribers@worldsteel.org with any questions.

Disclaimer

World Steel Association published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 11:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS