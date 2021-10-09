Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

September ICP Rises to USD72.20 per Barrel

10/09/2021 | 10:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
September ICP Rises to USD72.20 per Barrel
Thursday, 7 October 2021 - Dibaca 175 kali

MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINERAL RESOURCES

REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA

PRESS RELEASE

NUMBER: 356.Pers/04/SJI/2021

Date: 7 October 2021

September ICP Rises to USD72.20 per Barrel

The Indonesian Crude Price (ICP) of September 2021 rose by USD4.40 per barrel to USD72.20 per barrel after it was set at USD67.80 per barrel in August 2021. Price has boomed following disruption to the global supply of crude.

"The Minister of EMR decided that the ICP of September 2021 was fixed at USD72.20 per barrel, as set out in Decision of Minister of EMR Number 192.K/HK.02/MEM.M/2021 on Determination of Indonesian Crude Price of September 2021," said Head of Bureau of Communication, Public Information Services, and Cooperation of Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (EMR), Agung Pribadi, in Jakarta on Thursday (7/10).

Agung went on to explain that prices in the international market had soared because crude production along the Gulf Coast of the United States stopped due to Hurricane Ida and Tropical Storm Nicholas. As a result, as much as 30 million barrels of crude supplies are potentially lost.

Additionally, crude supply from Libya is disrupted because demonstrations closed the country's export terminal.

In September 2021, OPEC lowered its projection of supply from Non-OPEC countries to 63.85 million barrels per day, decreasing by 0.15 million barrels per day from the projection in the previous month. Meanwhile, a report by the IEA in the same month showed the world's crude supply in August 2021 declined by 540,000 barrels per day to 96.1 million barrels per day.

OPEC also revised its projection of the world's demand for crude in 2021 to 96.68 million barrels per days, picking up by 0.11 million barrels per day compared to what it projected in the previous month.

"The analysis results of the Indonesia Oil Price Team show there are other factors that strongly affect the ICP, namely the exchange rate of US Dollar to several currencies, especially Euro, tends to decline and the drastic increase in the global prices of natural gas toward the winter because of a shortage of supply. Crude has become a substitute of energy source, and this has been estimated to drive up crude demand by 550,000 barrels per day," Agung explained in detail.

For the Asia Pacific region, the surge in crude price has also been influenced by the ever-growing demand for gasoline in China. China's gasoline demand in September 2021 is estimated to reach the pre-Covid-19 pandemic level. At the same time, the relaxation of activity restrictions in India due to Covid-19 has boosted gasoline demand in the country.

The developments of main crudes average prices in the international market in September 2021 compared to August 2021 are as follows:

- Dated Brent rises by USD3.77 per barrel, from USD70.81 per barrel to USD74.58 per barrel.

- WTI (Nymex) grows by USD3.83 per barrel, from USD67.71 per barrel to USD71.54 per barrel.

- Basket OPEC picks up by USD3.37 per barrel, from USD70.33 per barrel to USD73.70 per barrel.

- Brent (ICE) is up by USD4.37 per barrel, from USD70.51 per barrel to USD74.88 per barrel.(IY)

Head of Bureau of Communication, Public Information Services, and Cooperation

Agung Pribadi (08112213555)

Share This!

Disclaimer

Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Indonesia published this content on 10 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2021 02:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10/09Japan PM Kishida says has no plan to alter capital-gains, dividend taxes
RE
10/09FACEBOOK : Australia mulls measures making social media giants responsible for defamatory postings
RE
10/09TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Jep triumphant at asean energy awards 2021
PU
10/09TOYOTA MOTOR : Expanding the Circle Through Shared Purpose―Toyota's Third Hydrogen-Powered Engine Race
PU
10/09PREMIUM NFT COLLECTION : The Associated Press Will Release Mystery Boxes on Binance NFT Market
NE
10/09Energy Ministry Optimistic about O&G Lifting in 2030
PU
10/09September ICP Rises to USD72.20 per Barrel
PU
10/09Use of Bioavtur Shows Indonesia's Commitment to Reducing Emissions from Air Transportation
PU
10/09Governor Newsom Signs Bill To Modernize California's Animal Blood Banking
PR
10/09HOTEL CHOCOLAT : Everything you need to know about couverture
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PagSeguro Digital : Announces Senior Management Changes
2Desert to Power G5 Sahel Financing Facility receives $150 million from ..
3Colombia signs contracts for four off-shore blocks with Occidental subs..
4China presses U.S. to cancel tariffs in test of bilateral engagement
5TSMC and Sony considering joint chip factory, Japan gov't to help -Nikk..

HOT NEWS