The Nasdaq is a barometer of investor appetite for equity markets, and week 38 of the calendar year shows that investors are not very hungry for stocks right now. The tech index lost more than 3% in two sessions to return close to its summer lows. On Wednesday, the Fed surprised with its hawkish stance. US key rates are going to remain high for longer than the market thought. This was enough to hit risk appetite. However, this is nothing catastrophic at this stage, since the Nasdaq is still up 34% since January 1, but a warning nonetheless. Investors are wondering whether the end of the year will be a lean one. One thing's for sure: September's reputation as the worst month on the stock market, based on over a century of data, is not overdone. The Nasdaq 100 has lost over 5% since the beginning of the month.
Actually, investors sold stocks at the fastest weekly rate this year in the week to Wednesday, according to a new report from Bank of America Global Research. Equities recorded a weekly outflow of $16.9 billion, while investors bought $2.5 billion of bonds.
In Britain, inflation data came in yesterday with a positive surprise on Wednesday. Prices unexpectedly fell in August, despite most analysts anticipating a rise due to higher energy prices. While most investors still expected the BoE to raise rates yesterday by a quarter point to 5.5% from 5.25% - thinking that it could be the last one in this cycle – the BoE surprised them by keeping its rates unchanged. This was a close decision, with a 4-5 split. It was the first pause after 14 consecutive rate rises since the start of the tightening cycle in December 2021. However, the Bank was very clear is that the Bank is leaving all options on the table for November.
The UK's economy displayed clear recession signals on Friday, after a survey showed companies had a tough time in September, with growing unemployment. The UK S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the services sector dropped at the fastest rate since January 2021.
In Japan, the central bank left rates unchanged, as expected. On the energy market, traders' hearts are swaying between Russian diesel export restrictions, which are driving up prices, and the agreement reached between Chevron and its unions to end the strike at the group's LNG facilities in Australia, which is deflating gas prices. US equity futures were slightly higher before Friday's opening bell.
- Activision Blizzard gained 1.7% and Microsoft 0.4% in pre-market trading as the UK competition authority, the CMA, declared that the remedy proposed by the Redmond group "opened the door" to a green light for the proposed takeover of the "Call of Duty" publisher.
- Amazon announced on Friday its intention to offer advertising on its Prime Video on-demand service from early 2024.
- Alibaba was up 4.5% before the opening of trading in New York, as its logistics arm Cainiao plans to file for an initial public offering in Hong Kong next week, raising at least $1 billion, according to Bloomberg.
- Mc Donalds will raise royalties for new franchisees from 4% to 5% from January 1, 2024, the first increase in nearly three decades, CNBC reported Friday.
- Merck announced Friday that its cancer immunotherapy Keytruda in combination with Japanese partner Eisai's drug had failed to meet the primary endpoints of a late-stage study for the treatment of lung cancer patients.
- Intel - The European Commission announced on Friday that it had reimposed a €376.36 million fine on the American semiconductor manufacturer for abuse of a dominant position.
- United States Steel - Canadian steelmaker Stelco is preparing a takeover bid for its U.S. competitor, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. U.S. Steel gained 1.5% in after-hours trading.
- Citigroup has warned its UK-based employees that redundancies are likely as the bank implements a major reorganization plan, according to a note seen by Reuters on Friday.
- Warner BrosDiscovery said on Thursday it planned to increase production capacity at its UK studios by more than 50%.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings said on Thursday it was working to ensure that compulsory charges are displayed upfront on all its websites and apps at a time when hotel operators are being criticized for their lack of transparency.
