Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SeqOne Genomics Closes 20M Series a to Accelerate the Deployment of Its Genomic Medicine Platform

01/24/2022 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The funding will drive international deployment of the company’s next generation genomic analysis platform to enable personalized medicine in cancers as well as rare and hereditary diseases.

SeqOne Genomics, provider of next genomic analysis solutions for personalized medicine today announced a Series A funding round of €20M.

The round, led by Omnes, Merieux Equity Partners, together with the Software Club and existing investors, Elaia and IRDI Capital Investissement, will enable SeqOne Genomics to accelerate its international sales and the development of new collaborative genomic analysis tools to facilitate communications between different disciplines in the medical team, in order to improve patient outcomes in cancer and hereditary disease.

The company will intensify investments in the development of its genomic-aware data lake to improve the use of big data and machine learning approaches in genomic analysis with the aim of better addressing the fast-evolving needs of molecular biology labs that provide genomic analysis in clinical routine environments, as well as to biopharma companies developing new therapies.

SeqOne’s cloud-based solution manages the entire genomic analysis process from raw data to final report presented to clinicians. The solution’s end-to-end approach affords better analytic performance, high levels of traceability and improved operational efficiency and has already been adopted by a score of hospitals and central labs and biopharmas as well as spawning partnerships with leading manufacturers of genomics analysis hardware and reagents.

Nicolas Philippe, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of SeqOne Genomics stated “We are extremely happy to have closed this round with leading investors who bring extensive experience in deep-tech, healthcare and biotherapy and who share our vision of building SeqOne into a global leader in personalized medicine. The funding will give us the resources we need to enhance and commercialize our solution to make genomic analysis more accessible and affordable so that each patient can benefit from personalized medicine recommandations.

The genomics analysis market is experiencing exponential growth driven by the needs of personalized medicine. With the rapid expansion in the available genomic-linked treatments, the complexity of treatment interactions, and the staggering volume of biological and medical data to be factored into each medical decision, biologists and doctors must have access to reliable and actionable analyses in real-time,” stated Fabien Collangettes, Director at Omnes. “We were particularly impressed by SeqOne’s innovative technological approach that enables improved accuracy of genomic test while reducing turnaround time and cost, thus delivering a key competitive advantage in this fast-growing market.”

With the closing of this round, SeqOne’s board of directors will be: Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D. independent board member and Chairman of the Board, Fabien Collangettes, Director at Omnes, Yoann Bonnamour, Investment Manager at Merieux Equity Partners, Marc Rougier, Partner at Elaia, Nicolas Philippe, co-founder and CEO of SeqOne Genomics and Jean-Marc Holder, Co-founder and Chief Strategy and Innovation officer of SeqOne Genomics.

This new funding round brings the total amount raised by SeqOne Genomics since its founding in 2017 to €23M.

The company currently employs over 40 staff, primarily experts in genomic medicine, data science, bioinformatics, software development and regulatory compliance / quality assurance. It plans to double its staff within the year to execute its ambitious plans.

Advisors:

Legal:
Anthony Beauquier - LSF Advisory
Jones Day - Jean-Gabriel Griboul and Hortense Fouilland
Market intelligence : Clara Niarfeix – Alcimed

Intellectual property: Claire Verschelde, PhD – ICOSA

Financial due diligence : Crowe HAF Maxime Hazim and Julien Latrubesse

About SeqOne Genomics

SeqOne Genomics offers high performance genomic analysis solutions for healthcare providers treating patients suffering from cancer, rare and hereditary diseases as well as pharmaceutical companies developing new therapies. The solution leverages advanced machine learning coupled with the company's proprietary GeniOS™ genomics operating system to dramatically reduce turnaround times and costs while delivering a comprehensive and actionable insights for personalised medicine. The company has won numerous awards including the iLab award and the ARC cancer foundation’s Hélène Stark prize.Investors include Elaia, IRDI Capital Investissement, Merieux Equity Partners, Omnes and Software Club.

Web: https://seqone.com
Direct link to this release: https://seqone.com/seriesa

About Elaia

For more information: http://www.elaia.com@Elaia_Partners

About IRDI Capital Investissement

Learn more: https://www.irdi.fr/

About Merieux Equity Partners

For more precision: www.merieux-partners.com

About Omnes

For more precision: www.omnescapital.com

About Software Club

For more precision: softwareclub.io


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
08:11aU.S. Food and Drug Administration Expands Deployment of Waters Corporation Software to Support its Medical Products Testing Labs
BU
08:10aDIVERSEY HOLDINGS, LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:10aUiPath Partners with Coursera to Offer Automation Skills Courses to Millions of Learners Worldwide
BU
08:10aAEM Announces Major Upgrade to the Earth Networks Total Lightning Network®
BU
08:10aIndustry-Leading, Autonomous Decision Science™ Platform Provider Enterra Solutions is Growing Team, Hiring New Senior Leadership and Engineers
BU
08:10aHeartland and Ravago Develop Products to Reduce the Carbon Footprint of Plastic
BU
08:09aKalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Oral HAE Therapy KVD900 Phase 1 Data in Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology
BU
08:09aStellar Cyber's Open XDR Platform Wins INTERNET TELEPHONY Cybersecurity Excellence Award
BU
08:09aMitera Launches Peaches&Me and 23Pears At-Home Genetic Tests
BU
08:09aArrivalist Launches Updated Daily Travel Index
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares shudder at potential Ukraine conflict
2Exclusive: Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to unveil 2030 EV plan this week
3Activist investor provides twist in Unilever soap opera
4Delivery race among Indian grocery startups brings road safety risks
5Nelson Peltz's Trian builds stake in Unilever - source

HOT NEWS