Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Sequoia Capital China raising $2.2 billion in new yuan fund, say sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 12:23am EDT

Investor Sequoia Capital China is raising at least 15 billion yuan ($2.2 billion) in a new yuan-denominated fund, people with knowledge of the matter said, building a war chest as the world's second-largest economy recovers from a virus-induced slump.

The fund, Sequoia China's sixth, is likely to be the largest of its kind for the company and is expected to focus on sectors ranging from industrial technology, healthcare and consumer to media, said one of the people.

The early investor in top Chinese technology firms such as Alibaba Group Holding reached the first close of the fundraising late last year, according to another person.

The Chinese investment arm of Silicon Valley venture capital firm Sequoia Capital looks to fully close the fundraising in the coming weeks and the final fund size would be about 18 billion yuan, said a third person.

The people declined to be named as the details of the fundraising plans are not public yet.

Sequoia China declined to comment.

The firm's yuan-denominated fundraising comes amid ongoing U.S.-China tensions over technology that have put global funds and companies in the cross-fire, and triggered concerns about the Chinese firms' ability to access private capital overseas.

One of Sequoia China's most prominent portfolios - Chinese tech major Bytedance - is in the final negotiations with the U.S. government over the fate of its global short-video streaming application TikTok.

The fundraising also comes as Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market has become increasingly attractive to China's tech founders as they prepare to leverage higher valuations and take their companies public, offering domestic investors an attractive exit option.

Sequoia China was founded in 2005 by former investment banker and entrepreneur Neil Shen, now one of China's best-known venture capitalists.

It has invested in over 500 firms in China, including e-tailer major JD.com, food delivery giant Meituan Dianping and ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing, according to the firm.

China-focused investment managers raised only $12 billion in July-August this year in funds denominated in U.S. dollars and yuan, compared with $68 billion and $59 billion over the same period in 2019 and 2018, according to data provider Preqin.

Venture capital and private equity fundraising are, however, picking up as a number of big names, with track records of landing big-ticket merger-and-acquisition deals and steady returns, come to the market.

Private equity firm Hillhouse Capital Group is raising a fund targeting over 20 billion yuan ($3 billion), its largest-yuan fund, Reuters reported last week.

By Kane Wu and Julie Zhu

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 0.52% 273.82 Delayed Quote.29.10%
MEITUAN DIANPING 0.00% 241.6 End-of-day quote.137.10%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.13% 10778.79817 Delayed Quote.20.29%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.13% 6.7842 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:01aFed chief Powell slated for first of week's three congressional appearances
RE
12:54aChinese tech giant Tencent's WeChat app sees downloads surge before U.S. ban
RE
12:49aBEIJING UNLIKELY TO APPROVE ORACLE, WALMART'S TIKTOK DEAL : Global Times
RE
12:49aAsm pacific technology says it is not making plans to go private
RE
12:49aEXCLUSIVE : Asm pacific technology plans to relist on shanghai's star market for higher valuations-sources
RE
12:49aEXCLUSIVE : Semiconductor equipment maker asm pacific technology in talks with potential investors to take it private-sources
RE
12:40aBuoyant dollar holds near six-week high as stock selloff subsides
RE
12:37aBuoyant dollar holds near six-week high as stock selloff subsides
RE
12:35aTrump to meet state attorneys general to discuss key U.S. tech liability shield
RE
12:30aHong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on Sept 25
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : CISCO : Chinese leaders split over releasing blacklist of U.S. companies - WSJ
2GENSCRIPT BIOTECH CORPORATION : Genscript Biotech says Chinese customs raided offices, shares at 20-month low
3Stocks down on fresh lockdown worries, banking sell-off; dollar rises
4U.S. judge fast-tracks Tiffany's case on $16 billion LVMH deal, sets January trial
5CORN : Corn rebounds on China demand, though improved crop ratings cap gains
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group