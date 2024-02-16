Feb 15 (Reuters) -
* SEQUOIA PRESSURES FORMER LEADER MORITZ TO LEAVE KLARNA BOARD SEAT - THE INFORMATION Source text: [http://tinyurl.com/b29889ch]
Feb 15 (Reuters) -
* SEQUOIA PRESSURES FORMER LEADER MORITZ TO LEAVE KLARNA BOARD SEAT - THE INFORMATION Source text: [http://tinyurl.com/b29889ch]
China to show off homegrown airliner at Singapore air show amid supply crunch
Gold prices set for second weekly dip as traders rethink rate-cut bets
Hong Kong stocks rise, China markets reopen next week after Lunar New Year break
Rupee helped by weak US data, nine-month low India trade deficit
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee will open marginally higher on Friday in the wake of a pullback on the dollar following disappointing U.S. retail sales and industrial output data.
Australian casino firm Star Entertainment inks jobs guarantee deal with NSW
Australia, NZ dollars try to steady; markets pare RBNZ rate hike risk
No lunch in Ginza: Japan's scaled-back spending helps push economy to recession
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Relationship with Sygnum Bank to Provide Credit Facility
Astellas and Kelonia Therapeutics Enter into Research and License Agreement to Develop Novel Immuno-Oncology Therapeutics
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Exscientia plc - EXAI
Alliant Energy Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023