  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Serbia must adapt to EU visa policy to join bloc - German interior minister

10/14/2022 | 03:54am EDT
German interior minister Faeser holds refugee conference in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Serbia must adapt to European Union visa policy if it wants to join the bloc, Germany's interior minister said in Luxembourg on Friday.

"I hope Serbia is acting fast now," Nancy Faeser said ahead of a meeting with her EU counterparts. "There are criteria for being a member of the EU, and part of that is a common visa policy."

Serbia's visa-free policy with countries like India and Tunisia has been criticised for allowing an influx of migrants who can then try and enter the EU.

Faeser said she would address the issue at the Western Balkan conference next week in Berlin with Serbia participating.

(Reporting by Alexander Ratz, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Kirsti Knolle)


© Reuters 2022
