Serbia must adapt to EU visa policy to join bloc - German interior minister

"I hope Serbia is acting fast now," Nancy Faeser said ahead of a meeting with her EU counterparts. "There are criteria for being a member of the EU, and part of that is a common visa policy."

Serbia's visa-free policy with countries like India and Tunisia has been criticised for allowing an influx of migrants who can then try and enter the EU.

Faeser said she would address the issue at the Western Balkan conference next week in Berlin with Serbia participating.

(Reporting by Alexander Ratz, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Kirsti Knolle)