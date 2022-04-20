Serbia restricts exports of grains and cooking oil

Last month, Serbia banned exports of basic food staples to counter price increases caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine but then gradually started to make exceptions under pressure from the Serbian trade chamber and wheat producers, who complained they could lose traditional markets.

The government said it has introduced temporary export restrictions on a monthly basis and for the certain period of time. It did not provide detail in a statement.

Serbia, balancing its ambition to join the European Unionwith its historical ties to Russia, has not introduced sanctionsagainst Moscow despite pressure to harmonise its foreign policywith the EU as a candidate country.

