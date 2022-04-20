Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Serbia restricts exports of grains and cooking oil

04/20/2022 | 08:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Serbian government said on Wednesday it has restricted the quantities of wheat, corn, flour and cooking oil slated for export to confront risks of market disturbances caused by the rise of demand on the international and local markets.

Last month, Serbia banned exports of basic food staples to counter price increases caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine but then gradually started to make exceptions under pressure from the Serbian trade chamber and wheat producers, who complained they could lose traditional markets.

The government said it has introduced temporary export restrictions on a monthly basis and for the certain period of time. It did not provide detail in a statement.

Serbia, balancing its ambition to join the European Unionwith its historical ties to Russia, has not introduced sanctionsagainst Moscow despite pressure to harmonise its foreign policywith the EU as a candidate country.

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:46aMoscow has deported 500,000 people to Russia, Ukraine lawmaker says
RE
08:46aCanada CPI Accelerates to 6.7% in March
DJ
08:44aSerbia restricts exports of grains and cooking oil
RE
08:38aEU Council's Michel makes surprise visit to Kyiv
RE
08:36aGold steadies as dollar, bond yields ease
RE
08:33aRaging wildfire in Arizona forces more than 2,000 residents to flee
RE
08:33aNo surrender in Mariupol as Russian deadline expires
RE
08:32aCanadian home price index gain matches record high - Teranet
RE
08:29aNo surrender in Mariupol as Russian deadline expires
RE
08:27aSerbia restricts exports of grains and cooking oil
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Netflix rocked by subscriber loss, may offer cheaper ad-supported plans
2Musk tweets cryptic phrase days after Twitter takeover offer
3Gains in stocks capped by rise in real yields, Netflix disappoints
4Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Booking, Meta, Netflix, Snap...
5Takeaway in talks with potential buyers for Grubhub, says CEO Groen

HOT NEWS