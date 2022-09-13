Serbia seeks loan deal with IMF - report

BELGRADE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Serbia is seeking a standby
financial deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to
help cope with crises stemming from the war in Ukraine,
pro-government daily Politika reported on Tuesday, citing IMF
mission head Yulia Ustyugova.
Serbia currently has a non-financial and advisory agreement
with the international agency which would have to be cancelled
if the IMF and Belgrade agreed over a loan deal.
"Once the agreement is reached about policies and the
financial package ... the current non-financial policy
coordination instrument would be cancelled," Politika quoted
Ustyugova as saying.
In 2018, Serbia completed its last 1.32 billion three-year
precautionary deal with the IMF without drawing funds.
On Sunday, President Aleksandar Vucic said the Balkan
country was planning to seek a standby deal with the IMF, and
that it was aiming to keep its overall public debt at 60% of
economic output.
This week, he also said Belgrade had secured a $1 billion
loan with a 3% interest rate from the United Arab Emirates to
secure solvency and pay due debt tranches to other creditors.
Serbia's public debt currently stands at around 52.3% of
gross domestic product (GDP).
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Mark Potter)