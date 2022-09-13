Advanced search
Serbia seeks loan deal with IMF - report

09/13/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
BELGRADE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Serbia is seeking a standby financial deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help cope with crises stemming from the war in Ukraine, pro-government daily Politika reported on Tuesday, citing IMF mission head Yulia Ustyugova.

Serbia currently has a non-financial and advisory agreement with the international agency which would have to be cancelled if the IMF and Belgrade agreed over a loan deal.

"Once the agreement is reached about policies and the financial package ... the current non-financial policy coordination instrument would be cancelled," Politika quoted Ustyugova as saying.

In 2018, Serbia completed its last 1.32 billion three-year precautionary deal with the IMF without drawing funds.

On Sunday, President Aleksandar Vucic said the Balkan country was planning to seek a standby deal with the IMF, and that it was aiming to keep its overall public debt at 60% of economic output.

This week, he also said Belgrade had secured a $1 billion loan with a 3% interest rate from the United Arab Emirates to secure solvency and pay due debt tranches to other creditors.

Serbia's public debt currently stands at around 52.3% of gross domestic product (GDP). (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
