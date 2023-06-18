STORY: In the capital Belgrade, demonstrators blocked a major highway and demanded that members of the government are held responsible for permitting what they call a culture of violence, saying it was to blame for the killings of a total of 18 people on May 3 and May 4, including schoolchildren.

In the first such coordinated events of the protest campaign, marchers also blocked streets in Novi Sad in the north, Nis in the south and Kragujevac in central Serbia.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, as well as interior minister Bratislav Gasic and secret service chief Aleksandar Vulin, who they blame for failing to bring criminal groups to justice. They also want the withdrawal of national broadcast licenses for television channels Pink TV and Happy TV and a ban on some tabloids who they blame for promoting violence.