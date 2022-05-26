Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Serco boosts profit outlook as British outsourcer wins more contracts

05/26/2022 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A drive-through testing centre following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bolton, Britain

(Reuters) -British public services outsourcer Serco boosted its annual profit outlook in a surprise update on Thursday, as it wins more government contracts globally for defence and immigration services.

London-listed Serco now expects underlying trading profit of 225 million pounds ($282.7 million) in 2022, some 30 million pounds ahead of its previous estimate.

The company said its work on Britain's COVID-19 test-and-trace programme ended last month but it expects to largely make up those revenues from other government work around the world.

Serco, led by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's grandson Soames, provides border control, immigration and defence services to governments globally, besides doing a range of other public services-related work in healthcare and transport.

Its UK and Europe business should benefit from more immigration-related revenue, likely to be 100 million pounds higher than a year earlier, as well as from Britain's Restart Scheme job support programme.

Serco now expects 2022 revenue of 4.3 billion-4.4 billion pounds, higher than its earlier estimate of up to 4.2 billion pounds. It made 4.4 billion pounds in revenue last year.

($1 = 0.7961 pounds)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:05aUK's Johnson Matthey expects supply chain volatility to hit annual profit
RE
03:00aSerco boosts profit outlook as British outsourcer wins more contracts
RE
02:59aAustralian shares end lower as Fed minutes signal near-term rate hikes
RE
02:55aUkraine says Russia shells more than 40 towns in Donbas push
RE
02:49aPhilippine central bank signals another rate hike in June meeting
RE
02:46aHSBC weighs IPO of Indonesia business - Bloomberg News
RE
02:43aUK regulator suggests simpler listing rule for London
RE
02:39aUK must pay for household support without deterring investment - minister
RE
02:32aIMF to release $900 million when Pakistan removes fuel price caps -source
RE
02:31aChina ForMin hopes relations with Solomon Islands can be model for Pacific islands
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple to increase starting pay for U.S. workers
2Global automakers face electric shock in China
3EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Struggle as Fed -2-
4CSPC Pharma Shares Fall After Weaker 1Q Profit
5GERRESHEIMER AG : JP Morgan remains Neutral

HOT NEWS