Serena Williams Extends Opportunity Fund Commitment, Highlights Unstoppable Black Women Who Made History

02/10/2021 | 03:00pm EST
Tennis icon, fashion and jewelry designer Serena Williams is extending her support of Opportunity Fund. Throughout February, a portion of proceeds from Serena Williams Jewelry will benefit Opportunity Fund’s Small Business Relief Fund, directly supporting Black small-business owners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005877/en/

Serena Williams wearing a necklace from her Unstoppable jewelry collection (Photo: Business Wire)

Serena Williams wearing a necklace from her Unstoppable jewelry collection (Photo: Business Wire)

With the creation of jewelry that reflects Serena’s positivity, determination and generosity comes a renewed commitment to the community, emblematic of her unstoppable desire to support others in a meaningful way. Purchasing a necklace or bracelet from Serena Williams Jewelry Unstoppable collection not only enhances a woman’s accessory wardrobe, but also gives her a sense of empowerment by helping others.

Serena’s Instagram presence this February pays tribute to Black women whose strength, courage and vision have changed the course of history: Among these unstoppable forces of female power are: Mary Mahoney, the first licensed black nurse in the U.S.; Gwendolyn Brooks, the first African American woman to receive the Pulitzer Prize for poetry; physician and astronaut Mae Jemison, the first Black woman to fly into space; and Janet Collins, the first Black prima ballerina at the Metropolitan Opera.

Serena Williams Jewelry Unstoppable collection is available on serenawilliamsjewelry.com. In collaboration with global diamond manufacturer K.P. Sanghvi, Serena Williams Jewelry features ethically sourced and conflict-free diamonds.

ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FUND: Opportunity Fund is the nation’s leading nonprofit organization supporting diverse, resilient entrepreneurs through these challenging times. From financial assistance to expert advice, its Small Business Relief Fund provides critical relief to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 crisis — especially those run by women, people of color and immigrants. Since 1994, Opportunity Fund has deployed more than $1 billion and helped thousands of entrepreneurs invest in their families’ futures.

ABOUT K.P. SANGHVI: K.P. Sanghvi is one of the world’s largest diamond and diamond jewelry manufacturers, having worked with iconic jewelry brands across the globe for over 50 years. Guided by the insights and leadership of three generations of the Sanghvi family, K.P. Sanghvi places social responsibility at the forefront of the company values, along with integrity and quality craftsmanship.

LINK TO COLLECTION HERE

HI-RES IMAGES HERE


© Business Wire 2021
