Serena delays retirement with U.S. Open match win

Williams beat Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, 6-3 6-3, taking her through to the second round.

The 40-year-old American said earlier this month in a Vogue article that she was: "evolving away from tennis".

And so while the 23-time major champion has not confirmed this U.S. Open to be her career swansong, for the tennis fans who flocked to see her Monday, many expect it to be:

"Well, I think, you know, I feel very sad. I don't want her to go. But she's a great player and I'm so excited. You know, I haven't even had my breakfast yet because I'm thinking I hope nothing happens tonight."

"I'm really excited to see Serena Williams play this this go round. I really hope she makes it far."

The victory over the 80th ranked Kovinic, just William's second win this year, will be a confidence boost for the tennis legend.

Playing to a packed-out stadium, Williams showed signs of nerves - piling up the double faults as Kovinic initially got out in front - but she lifted her game when she needed to.

However, from here on out, it may get tricky.

She now faces the number 2 player in the world - Anett Kontaveit - in the second round.

Williams - who turns 41 next month - has said she plans to devote more time to her family and business when she retires.