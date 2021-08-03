Serent Capital : Announces Growth Investment in ParentSquare

Funding will support ParentSquare's rapid national expansion and continued product investments for its modern parent-school communications platform

ParentSquare, provider of the premier unified school-to-home engagement platform for K-12, today announced it has received a significant investment from Serent Capital, a growth-focused firm that invests in technology and tech-enabled services companies. ParentSquare will further accelerate its growth plans with the investment, including introducing new products and services and expanding into additional geographic markets.

ParentSquare was founded in 2011 by a wife and husband, Anupama Vaid and Sohit Wadhwa. ParentSquare is the only modern, fully unified communication platform that engages every family across every channel, encompassing emergency communications, district announcements, attendance, forms, surveys, sign-ups and daily classroom communications. Before ParentSquare, families and school staff had to navigate multiple platforms and apps in order to communicate within their school and district. Today, ParentSquare serves thousands of schools and millions of parents, students and staff across 44 states.

"Serent has a solid reputation in education and technology," said ParentSquare Co-founder and CEO Sohit Wadhwa. "Serent’s investment is a reflection of the trust schools and districts have placed in us, and how we’ve grown to meet their communications needs.”

Added Anupama Vaid, ParentSquare’s Co-founder and President, “We started ParentSquare to help streamline communication at our children’s school through better use of technology. We are happy to be part of the Serent family, helping even more schools, educators and parents.”

Serent will support ParentSquare’s growth by deploying its Growth Team resources to help the company scale the new customer acquisition engine, invest behind existing customer success, and explore new opportunities to bring adjacent solutions to the customer base and solve a broader set of pain points for schools. Serent will also assist ParentSquare in identifying opportunities to grow via strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

"Sohit, Anupama, and the ParentSquare team have built a transformational communication platform for K-12 students, parents, and schools, and we're honored to be partnering with them," said Lance Fenton, Partner at Serent Capital. He continued, "We have particularly been impressed by the combination of ParentSquare’s impressive growth, highly satisfied customer base, and pace of innovation, and look forward to partnering with the team to grow the company in the coming years."

ParentSquare represents Serent's 10th platform investment in the education market. Serent's prior investments include Education Advanced, ArbiterSports, KEV Group, and USATestprep. To learn more about how Serent partners with education companies, visit https://www.serentcapital.com/k12-edtech/.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to Serent Capital. Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy, LLP served as legal counsel to ParentSquare.

About ParentSquare™

ParentSquare is relied upon by millions of educators and families in over 44 states for unified, effective school communications. ParentSquare provides parent engagement tools that work from the district office to the individual classroom, supported by powerful metrics and reporting. ParentSquare's technology platform features extensive integrations with student information and other critical administrative systems, translation to more than 100 languages, and app, email, text, voice, and web portal access for equitable communication. ParentSquare (http://www.parentsquare.com), founded in 2011, is based in Santa Barbara, CA.

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital invests in growing businesses with compelling solutions that exceed customer needs. As businesses grow and evolve, the opportunities and challenges they face change with them. The principals at Serent Capital have firsthand experience navigating growth through their experiences as CEOs, strategic advisors, and board members to successful businesses. Serent leverages their expertise and capital to help growing businesses thrive. For more information on Serent Capital, visit www.serentcapital.com.

