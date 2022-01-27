SerialTek Debuts PCI Express® Gen5 X4 Protocol Analysis With Enhanced NVM Express® Capabilities

New Editions for Kodiak PCIe Analysis System Also Include Innovative POD Interposers

LONGMONT, Colo., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SerialTek, a leading provider of protocol test and analysis products for the datacenter and storage industries, including solutions for PCI Express®, NVM Express®, Serial Attached SCSI, and Serial ATA, today announced the availability of a PCIe Gen5 x4 Analysis System with a range of feature-cost editions for its Kodiak™ Protocol Analysis System. In addition, the company announced the release of its Real-Time Protocol Processor technology for PCIe Gen5 NVMe analysis and several calibration-free modular POD interposers.

New Gen5 x4 Analyzer Editions Include Advanced Architectural Capabilities

Three tiered editions (Standard, Professional, and Enterprise), designed to meet the requirements of a broad range of developers, are available with the new Kodiak Gen5 x4 Analysis System. Based on the Kodiak PCIe Gen5 x16 Analysis System, the Kodiak PCIe Gen5 x4 Analyzer uses an embedded hardware architecture that delivers substantial and unparalleled advancements in capture, search, and processing acceleration for PCIe analysis. Like all Kodiak PCIe analyzers, interface responsiveness is markedly advanced, searches involving massive amounts of data are fast, and hardware filtering is flexible and powerful. The Kodiak Gen5x4 Analyzer Editions also leverages SerialTek's new web browser based BusXpert trace application, REST API, JSON data interchange format, and advanced probing technology, providing the most powerful and efficient PCIe protocol system in the market.

"SerialTek has long been a leader in the storage marketplace, so we understand the significant analysis requirements and differences between the wide PCIe x16 memory bus and the storage bus. By creating a x4 (and 2x2) specific Kodiak PCIe/NVMe analyzer and multi-form factor POD interposer, we not only solve the problem of having to take boot traces for proper decoding, but now support every current form factor (8) with a single premium POD interposer and can easily add new form factors in the future," said Paul Mutschler, SerialTek's CEO.

The system features deep trace capture memory and multiple storage options. Trace files can be saved directly to internal storage (up to 4TB), attached storage (USB3.2 or PCIe OCuLink), or downloaded via two 10GbE (SFP+) ports or one 1GbE (RJ-45) network connection. The Standard, Pro, and Enterprise editions are all field upgradable.

NVMe and PCIe Capabilities Enhanced with Real-Time Protocol Processor Capabilities

Enabled with SerialTek's innovative Real-Time Protocol Processor, users save setup and test time with important capabilities not available from other PCIe analyzers, including:

Automatic capture and display of configuration space, controller registers, and NVMe queues, even if the analyzer is not recording.

A boot trace is not required to correctly decode PCIe and NVMe.

Native NVMe triggering and filtering

New PCIe Gen5 x4 SI-Fi Interposers Provide Advanced Capabilities and Convenience

In conjunction with the release of the Kodiak PCIe Gen5 x4 Analysis System, SerialTek has released the industry's most advanced PCIe Gen5 x4 interposers, supporting 1x4 and 2x2 configurations. Form factors include EDSFF (E1.S/E1.L/E3.S), U.2, U.3, M.2, MCIO, and Slimline devices. These interposers, with SerialTek's SI-Fi™ technology, expand coverage to enable testing in critical areas, including the Link Training and Status State Machine (LTSSM), Power Management, Hot Plug, Reset, and other cases where the physical lane characteristics may change.

"Our team at SANBlaze found the SerialTek Kodiak PCIe Analyzer to be an invaluable tool as we developed our SBExpress-RM4 NVMe Gen4 test system," said Vince Asbridge, CEO of SANBlaze. "The analyzer's ability to recover seamlessly after NVMe reset tests was a critical success factor for us. In addition, the ease-of-use of the analyzer and intuitive nature of the interface compelled us to feature it in our 'Triggering a PCIe Analyzer from your SBExpress system' white paper."

To realize these advanced interposer capabilities, a custom Gen5 IC was created. This IC was designed to provide extremely accurate electrical properties, along with unparalleled ease of use for the end customer. The result is that tuning (calibration) is not required, and host and endpoint signals pass through the interposer to allow for real-world PCIe link training and easy setup. Competing PCIe analyzers and interposers require time-consuming and signal-impairing tuning, which can lead to reliability issues, as modern PCIe link training sequences occur dynamically. With SI-Fi technology and Kodiak's adaptive EQ capabilities, users can save hours in setup time. If link characteristics change (e.g., Hot Plug or NSSR), Kodiak can follow those changes dynamically, ultimately saving the user's test.

Availability, Product Photos, and Information

For more information, including software downloads, contact Sales@serialtek.com or visit www.serialtek.com.

SANBlaze's SBExpress system white paper can be downloaded at https://www.sanblaze.com/white-papers

About SerialTek

SerialTek, an Ellisys company, is a provider of innovative protocol test and analysis tools for the datacenter and storage industry. Leading manufacturers depend on our products to improve product quality and drive time-to-market requirements. SerialTek solutions support a variety of standards, including PCI Express (PCIe), Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe), Serial Attached SCSI (SAS), and Serial ATA (SATA).

SerialTek Contact: Simon Thomas, Sr. Director, Sales and Marketing

Phone: +1-720-204-2140

Email: simon@serialtek.com

SerialTek, the SerialTek logo, Kodiak, SI-Fi and BusXpert are trademarks of SerialTek, and may be registered in some jurisdictions. PCI Express® and PCIe® are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG® Corporation. NVM Express®, NVMe™, and NVMe-oF™ are trademarks of NVM Express, Inc. Electron is the registered trademark of the OpenJS Foundation. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Related Images











Image 1: PCIe Gen5 U2 U3 Interposer





PCIe Gen5 U2 U3 SI-FI Interposer. For use with SerialTek Kodiak PCIe Gen5 Protocol Analysis System









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment