Serinus Energy PLC - Romania and Tunisia-focused oil and gas exploration, appraisal and development company - Appoints Vlad Ryabov as its new chief financial officer. Ryabov joined Serinus in March 2023 as group financial controller. He has worked for over twelve years in the natural resources sector for oil and gas exploration, most recently holding a finance director role with a Saudi Arabian investment company.

Current stock price: 2.20 pence

12-month change: down 79%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

