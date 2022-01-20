Log in
ServiTech Welcomes New Hastings Lab Manager Hans Burken

01/20/2022 | 05:50pm EST
Nancy Jenny Retires as Lab Manager After Nearly 35 Years with ServiTech

ServiTech, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Hans Burken to Lab Manager for its full-service agricultural lab based in Hastings, Nebraska. This location is key to ServiTech’s business, with the Hastings lab processing soil, plant, feed and environmental samples that give valuable insights to the business decisions of growers and ranchers in the region. This announcement comes as a result of the retirement of Nancy Jenny after almost 35 years with ServiTech, with 19 of those years serving as the Lab Manager at this location.

A long-time employee with ServiTech, Burken’s previous position was as Lab Supervisor, a role that included responsibilities such as monitoring lab quality control and providing technical support to customers. In his new role, Burken will acquire and coach staff for personal and laboratory success and facilitate the quality assurance for which ServiTech is known.

“ServiTech labs are a cornerstone of our business, with the Hastings lab as well as our other locations in Dodge City, Kansas, and Amarillo, Texas,” Randy Royle, chief lab officer at ServiTech, says. “Working with our expert agronomists as well as growers, our labs are able to turn samples around quickly to provide valuable information on health and quality of everything from plant tissue, soil, feed, water and environmental testing. With such a robust need for testing every month, the lab manager’s role is essential to deliver results when our customers need them. Burken has been a trusted member of the team for several years and we know the lab in Hastings will be in good hands.”

Burken says he looks forward to serving the customers and staff of ServiTech.

“I have enjoyed the last 17 years with the company and am excited for what the future holds,” he says.

Jenny has been the Lab Manager of the Hastings branch since 2003, and during her leadership, sample volumes increased by 70-percent. Her early understanding of the importance of environmental testing proved a valuable asset to ServiTech and its customers. ServiTech wishes Jenny well in retirement and commends her for many contributions to the industry.

About ServiTech, Inc.

ServiTech, Inc. is the nation's largest crop consulting firm and agricultural laboratory. Started in 1975, ServiTech relies on the most current technologies, research and science to make productive and profitable recommendations for thousands of growers on millions of acres in North America. In order to help growers reconcile incoming data, keep up with new technology and enhance their return on investment, the company launched its ServiTech Expanded Premium Services (STEPS), focusing on the exploration, development and field testing of cutting-edge technology in the agriculture sector. In 2020, ServiTech celebrated its 45th anniversary. For more information, please visit: www.servitech.com.


HOT NEWS