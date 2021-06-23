Service by Medallion : Honored for Environmental Excellence By Prestigious Sustainable San Mateo County Program

Sustainable San Mateo County (SSMC) has honored Service by Medallion at its 22nd Annual Awards Celebration for its outstanding leadership in sustainability in our community. The awards are designed to raise awareness of sustainability and inspire others to take action.

2021 SUSTAINABILITY AWARD for advancing sustainability in San Mateo County. (Photo: Business Wire)

Service by Medallion is being honored for its high-performance green cleaning program that exceeds both LEED® and the WELL™ Building standards. The company’s executive team also includes LEED-AP® and TRUE Zero Waste Advisors who consult with corporate clients on a variety of sustainability initiatives focused on waste management, water and energy conservation and creating healthier indoor environments for office workers.

“We’re very grateful that Sustainable San Mateo County is recognizing our commitment to sustainability,” said Roland Strick, Jr., Service by Medallion’s President. “It’s especially exciting to receive recognition in the local community where we’ve lived and worked for the past 40 years.”

In addition to its commitment to sustainability, SSMC cited Medallion’s commitment to creating opportunities for San Mateo County residents, from employing adults with developmental disabilities to sponsoring local middle and high school team sports and educational scholarships. “We take pride in serving our community and in creating an inclusive company culture where citizens can thrive,” said Elias Nacif, Executive Vice President at Service by Medallion. “The greatest differentiator we have to offer is our people and their unwavering commitment to customer and employee satisfaction,” said Mr. Nacif.

In 2020, Medallion further demonstrated its commitment to the well-being of its customers and the people who use their facilities by earning CIMS recertification and by adapting its services to meet the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the company’s service managers and executives have earned the Building Service Contractors Association International’s (BSCAI’s) COVID-19 Disinfection and Safety Certificate. This training course encapsulates CDC, EPA, and OSHA guidelines, with an emphasis on best practices in disinfecting facilities while maintaining worker health and safety.

“Our Sustainability Awards program amplifies the voices of progressive, local leaders,” said Christine Kohl-Zaugg, Executive Director of SSMC. “Collectively, their stories and successes show our community how to boldly embrace sustainability tenets and best practices for a prosperous future.”

About Sustainable San Mateo County: Founded in 1992, Sustainable San Mateo County (SSMC) is a nonprofit dedicated to a vision of a sustainable future for everyone in the county. Its mission is to drive impactful action on economic, environmental and social equity issues that leads to sustainable practices and improves the long-term health of San Mateo County. For more information, visit sustainablesanmateo.org, or contact advocate@sustainablesanmateo.org.

About Service by Medallion: Service by Medallion is committed to delivering “best in class” programs in the facilities maintenance industry through real-time response, innovation, performance analytics, technology and expertise. Its mission is to provide clients and employees with a clean, safe and healthy environment with sustainable maintenance services and pollution prevention.

