Services Turnover Index accelerated to 43.6%

Services turnover index, in nominal terms and adjusted for calendar and seasonal effects, presented a year-on-year change rate of 43.6% in April, 43.1 percentage points (p.p.) better than the previous month. The strong increases observed reflect the comparison with April 2020, already significantly affected by the pandemic. Notice that the index in April 2021 (105.1) is lower than in April 2019 (118.3).

The year-on-year change rates of the indices of employment, wages and salaries and number of hours worked adjusted of calendar effects were -3.4%, 4.6% and 18.5%, respectively (-8.9%, -5.2% and -14.1% in March, by the same order).