Services Turnover Index accelerated to 43.6%

06/11/2021 | 06:18am EDT
Summary

Services turnover index, in nominal terms and adjusted for calendar and seasonal effects, presented a year-on-year change rate of 43.6% in April, 43.1 percentage points (p.p.) better than the previous month. The strong increases observed reflect the comparison with April 2020, already significantly affected by the pandemic. Notice that the index in April 2021 (105.1) is lower than in April 2019 (118.3).
The year-on-year change rates of the indices of employment, wages and salaries and number of hours worked adjusted of calendar effects were -3.4%, 4.6% and 18.5%, respectively (-8.9%, -5.2% and -14.1% in March, by the same order).


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 10:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS