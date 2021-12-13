Services Turnover Index grew 15.7%

Summary
Services turnover index, in nominal terms and adjusted for calendar and seasonal effects, presented a year-on-year change rate of 15.7% in October, 2.7 percentage points (p.p.) higher than the rate observed in the previous month.
The month-on-month rate of change of the total index was 3.7% (2.9% in September).
The year-on-year change rates of the indices of employment, wages and salaries and number of hours worked adjusted of calendar effects were 2.3 %, 3.7% and 0.9%, respectively (1.9%, 2.9% and 0.4% in September, by the same order).
