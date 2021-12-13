Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Services Turnover Index grew 15.7%

12/13/2021 | 06:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Summary

Services turnover index, in nominal terms and adjusted for calendar and seasonal effects, presented a year-on-year change rate of 15.7% in October, 2.7 percentage points (p.p.) higher than the rate observed in the previous month.

The month-on-month rate of change of the total index was 3.7% (2.9% in September).

The year-on-year change rates of the indices of employment, wages and salaries and number of hours worked adjusted of calendar effects were 2.3 %, 3.7% and 0.9%, respectively (1.9%, 2.9% and 0.4% in September, by the same order).

Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 11:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:31aTarachi Announces Positive Results of Magistral PEA and Mineral Resource Estimate
AQ
06:31aNovavax Files for Emergency Use of COVID-19 Vaccine in the United Arab Emirates
PR
06:31aPNM Completes Purchase of Western Spirit Transmission Line
PR
06:31aSPX FLOW to be Acquired by Lone Star for $86.50 Per Share in Cash
PR
06:31aHenry Schein Opens Customer Assistance Hotline in Response to Tornadoes in the Midwestern and Southern United States
BU
06:31aBlackSky's Newest Satellites Complete Commissioning, Enter Revenue Generating Operations Within 18 Hours After Rocket Lab Launch Thursday
BU
06:31aBITNILE HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE AMERICAN : NILE) Completes Name and Stock Ticker Symbol Change from Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW)
BU
06:31aBlackSky Achieves World's Highest Revisit, Time-Diverse Dawn-to-Dusk Satellite Constellation with Three Successful Launches in Three Weeks
BU
06:31aTeleflex Receives Reimbursement Approval for the UroLift® System in Japan
GL
06:30aNEXT GAMES CORP. : Financial Reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2022
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks on firm ground as markets brace for central bank loaded week
2Libor limbers up for 'Y2K' walk into a $265 trillion sunset
3Investors shrug off Boris' warning
4DAIMLER TRUCK : JP Morgan raises its recommendation from Sell to Buy
5New double act reinforces Ortega family grip on Inditex

HOT NEWS