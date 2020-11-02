Sessions at ABI's International Insolvency Forum to Examine Implications for Global Restructurings During COVID-19 Pandemic, International Airline Distress, Bankruptcy as a Tool to Fight Fraud and More!

Alexandria, Va. - Insolvency experts from around the world will virtually gather to provide their insights on key issues and timely topics pertaining to international practice at ABI's 2020 International Insolvency Forum. The three-day online conference brings together ABI's annual International Insolvency & Restructuring Symposium partners - International Insolvency Institute (III), American College of Bankruptcy, TMA Europe, INSOL and IWIRC - and ABI's annual Cross-Border Insolvency Program. Experts will be examining the global restructuring landscape and provide an outlook on the year ahead. Featured sessions will include the popular 'America Now' panel, as well as contributions from senior U.S. bankruptcy judges and practitioners. The Forum will be a 'one-stop shop' for attendees looking for technical sessions covering current international insolvency issues and light-hearted networking opportunities - all from the comfort of their home or office! This program is eligible for up to 10.75/12.5 hours of general CLE/CPE credit.

Ian G. Williams of Williams Consulting International (London) is the chair of the Forum, and the program co-chairs are E. Patrick Shea of Gowling WLG LLP (Toronto) and Dr. Annerose Tashiro, ABI Vice President-International Affairs, of Schultze & Braun GmbH (Achern, Germany).

Sessions for the International Insolvency Forum include:

America Now!

Canadian Cross-Border Insolvency Legislation to Recognize U.S. Filings

One Year into COVID-19: What Are the Implications for Restructurings Around the Globe in 2021?

Arbitration for Cross-Border Insolvency

Follow the Money: Bankruptcy as a Tool to Fight Fraud and Recover Assets

Emerging from the COVID-19 Disruption: The Need for a National Emergency Restructuring Entity

The New Europe: The Reality of Working Together

Troubled Non-U.S. Airlines Landing in Chapter 11: The Inside Story

The New Indian Insolvency Act

Cross-Border Restructuring and COVID-19

For more information about the program, please click here.

