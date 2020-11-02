Log in
Sessions at ABI's International Insolvency Forum to Examine Implications for Global Restructurings During COVID-19 Pandemic, International Airline Distress, Bankruptcy as a Tool to Fight Fraud and More!

11/02/2020 | 02:40pm EST

Alexandria, Va. - Insolvency experts from around the world will virtually gather to provide their insights on key issues and timely topics pertaining to international practice at ABI's 2020 International Insolvency Forum. The three-day online conference brings together ABI's annual International Insolvency & Restructuring Symposium partners - International Insolvency Institute (III), American College of Bankruptcy, TMA Europe, INSOL and IWIRC - and ABI's annual Cross-Border Insolvency Program. Experts will be examining the global restructuring landscape and provide an outlook on the year ahead. Featured sessions will include the popular 'America Now' panel, as well as contributions from senior U.S. bankruptcy judges and practitioners. The Forum will be a 'one-stop shop' for attendees looking for technical sessions covering current international insolvency issues and light-hearted networking opportunities - all from the comfort of their home or office! This program is eligible for up to 10.75/12.5 hours of general CLE/CPE credit.

Ian G. Williams of Williams Consulting International (London) is the chair of the Forum, and the program co-chairs are E. Patrick Shea of Gowling WLG LLP (Toronto) and Dr. Annerose Tashiro, ABI Vice President-International Affairs, of Schultze & Braun GmbH (Achern, Germany).

Sessions for the International Insolvency Forum include:

  • America Now!
  • Canadian Cross-Border Insolvency Legislation to Recognize U.S. Filings
  • One Year into COVID-19: What Are the Implications for Restructurings Around the Globe in 2021?
  • Arbitration for Cross-Border Insolvency
  • Follow the Money: Bankruptcy as a Tool to Fight Fraud and Recover Assets
  • Emerging from the COVID-19 Disruption: The Need for a National Emergency Restructuring Entity
  • The New Europe: The Reality of Working Together
  • Troubled Non-U.S. Airlines Landing in Chapter 11: The Inside Story
  • The New Indian Insolvency Act
  • Cross-Border Restructuring and COVID-19

For more information about the program, please click here. Members of the press that would like to attend the International Insolvency Forum should contact ABI Public Affairs Officer John Hartgen at 703-894-5935 or [email protected]

###

ABI is the largest multi-disciplinary, nonpartisan organization dedicated to research and education on matters related to insolvency. ABI was founded in 1982 to provide Congress and the public with unbiased analysis of bankruptcy issues. The ABI membership includes nearly 11,000 attorneys, accountants, bankers, judges, professors, lenders, turnaround specialists and other bankruptcy professionals, providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information. For additional information on ABI, visit www.abiworld.org. For additional conference information, visit http://www.abi.org/calendar-of-events.

Monday, November 2, 2020

Disclaimer

ABI - American Bankruptcy Institute published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 19:39:06 UTC

