Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Set-top Box Market to Grow by Almost $ 4 Billion Despite Pandemic | Technavio

01/04/2021 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The global set-top box market size is expected to grow by USD 4.19 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005831/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Set-top Box Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Set-top Box Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click & get FREE sample Report in MINUTES

The integration of voice control into set-top boxes is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

The convenience provided by the integration of voice control into set-top boxes has increased their preference among consumers. This is encouraging vendors to focus on the development of voice control features for their set-top boxes. Moreover, vendors that do not have their voice technology are integrating the Google or Amazon voice functionality. New set-top boxes can be controlled using Google Assistant-enabled devices, including Google Home, Android phones, and iPhones. Furthermore, these new set-top boxes allow consumers to change channels and adjust television and A/V receiver volume. For instance, Dish Network started integrating Google Assistant into its Hopper, Hopper Duo, Joey, and Wally set-top boxes. The integration of voice control features into set-top boxes to make them more convenient to use will subsequently fuel the growth of the set-top box market during the forecast period.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/set-top-box-market-industry-analysis

Global Set-top Box Market: Type Landscape

The increasing demand for high-definition televisions among consumers is increasing the preference for satellite set-top boxes as it provides a wide variety of programs with clear visuals and immersive surround sound. Additionally, satellite service providers are also using new compression standards such as MPEG-4, which allow vendors to provide more HD channels by streaming them efficiently. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the DTT set-top box and cable set-top box segment.

Global Set-top Box Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC had the largest set-top box market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing number of households with TVs, decreasing TV subscription charges, and the launch of new set-top boxes with added functionalities will significantly influence set-top box market growth in this region. 52% of the market’s growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. US, China, Japan, and India are the key markets for set-top boxes in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Conditional Access System Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The conditional access system market size has the potential to grow by USD 751.81 million during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get the extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Cloud DVR Market by Platform, Chipset, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The cloud DVR market size has the potential to grow by USD 6.35 billion during 2020-2024, and the market’s growth momentum will decelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered

  • ABOX42 GmbH
  • Advanced Digital Broadcast SA
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • CommScope Inc.
  • DISH Network LLC
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
  • MyBox Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
  • Roku Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • and Technicolor SA.

     

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Set-top Box Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in set-top box market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the set-top box market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the set-top box market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of set-top box market, vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Satellite set-top box - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • DTT set-top box - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • IPTV set-top box - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • OTT set-top box - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cable set-top box - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RESOLUTION

  • Market segmentation by resolution
  • Comparison by resolution
  • HD set-top box - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • SD set-top box - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • 4K set-top box - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by resolution

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Integration of new technologies into set-top boxes
  • Declining prices of DRAM chips
  • Increasing number of households with access to TV

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ABOX42 GmbH
  • Advanced Digital Broadcast SA
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • CommScope Inc.
  • DISH Network LLC
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
  • MyBox Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
  • Roku Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Technicolor SA

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pAIR NEW ZEALAND :  New Zealand crew to overnight in Honolulu
PU
05:59pCREATIVE REALITIES, INC. : Clarifies Certain Reported Information
PR
05:59pJPMORGAN CHASE : to Host Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Call
BU
05:58pMG Capital Corporation Announces Official Name Change
NE
05:56pUNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. : To Present At The 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
PR
05:56pCIBT EDUCATION : Sprott Shaw College and Covenant House Vancouver Launch Scholarship Program for Homeless and At-Risk Youth
PU
05:55pAmazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan End Health-Care Venture Haven -- 3rd Update
DJ
05:53pTrump to approve land swap for Rio Tinto's Resolution Copper project
RE
05:53pSoy rally extends into 2021 on South America supply fears; corn ends mixed
RE
05:50pION awarded first proprietary commercial deployment of Gemini for Super Major
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : A 2021 VISION: what every fund manager is buying (or selling)
2Wall Street ends lower on worries over Georgia elections, virus surge
3Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
4DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot get green light for $52 billion carmaker
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : JP Morgan remains Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ