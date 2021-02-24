Log in
Setting of the countercyclical capital buffer rate for the period 1 April 2021 – 30 June 2021

02/24/2021
The Central Bank of Cyprus today publishes its macroprudential policy decision on the setting of the countercyclical capital buffer rate for the period 1 April 2021 - 30 June 2021, in accordance with the provisions of the Macroprudential Oversight of Institutions Law, 2015, having taken into account the European Systemic Risk Board Recommendation on the guidance for setting countercyclical buffer rates (ESRB/2014/1).

Click here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Cyprus published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 07:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
