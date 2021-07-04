Settlement agreed over ship that blocked Suez Canal - owner's representative

CAIRO, July 4 (Reuters) - A representative of the owners and
insurers of the Ever Given container ship that blocked the Suez
Canal in March said on Sunday that a formal settlement had been
agreed with the canal authority to allow the ship to be
released.
"Preparations for the release of the vessel will be made and
an event marking the agreement will be held at the Authority's
headquarters in Ismailia in due course," Faz Peermohamed of
Stann Marine said in a statement.
(Reporting by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)