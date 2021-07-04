Settlement agreed over ship that blocked Suez Canal -owner's representative

ISMAILIA, Egypt, July 4 (Reuters) - A representative of the
owners and insurers of the Ever Given container ship that
blocked the Suez Canal in March said on Sunday that a formal
settlement had been agreed with the canal authority to allow the
vessel to be released.
The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has held the giant ship and
its crew in a lake between two stretches of the waterway since
it was dislodged on March 29, amid a dispute over a demand for
compensation by the SCA.
The Japanese-owned Ever Given had become stuck in high winds
and remained wedged across the canal for six days, disrupting
global trade.
"Preparations for the release of the vessel will be made and
an event marking the agreement will be held at the Authority's
headquarters in Ismailia in due course," Faz Peermohamed of
Stann Marine, which represents owner Shoei Kisen and its
insurers, said in a statement.
Earlier on Sunday an Egyptian court adjourned hearings in
the compensation dispute to July 11 to allow the canal and the
ship's owner to finalise a settlement, court sources and a
lawyer said.
Shoei Kisen and its insurers said last month they had
reached an agreement in principle with the SCA.
The SCA had demanded $916 million in compensation to cover
salvage efforts, reputational damage and lost revenue before
publicly lowering the request to $550 million.
Shoei Kisen and the ship's insurers had disputed the claim
and the ship's detention under an Egyptian court order.
