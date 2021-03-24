Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Settlement with Merit Energy resolves violations of oil pollution prevention regulations in Wyoming

03/24/2021 | 03:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Releases from Region 08

Agreement with Texas-based company resolves findings of non-compliance at Hot Springs County oil production facility

03/24/2021

DENVER - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a proposed settlement with Merit Energy Company (Merit) of Dallas, Texas, resolving alleged violations of the Clean Water Act, and its implementing regulations meant to prevent oil pollution. These violations include failure to comply with Spill Prevention, Control, and Countermeasure (SPCC) requirements at a tank battery facility operated by the company in Hot Springs County, Wyoming. As a result of the proposed agreement, Merit will pay a civil penalty of $115,000 to resolve the alleged violations.

Today's proposed settlement resulted from EPA's investigation of an oil spill that occurred on June 19, 2018, when Merit released approximately 455 barrels of crude oil from the Stateland Tank Battery Facility into Grass Creek, a tributary of the Big Horn River. In reviewing the spill, EPA discovered deficiencies in Merit's SPCC plan for the facility. The company has since corrected these deficiencies and submitted an updated plan to EPA, helping ensure the environment and nearby communities are better protected from damaging oil spills.

'Due to the harm oil spills can cause to public health and the environment, every effort must be made to prevent oil spills and to clean them up promptly once they occur,' said the EPA Region 8 Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division Director Suzanne Bohan. 'We are encouraged by Merit's actions to come into compliance with the laws and regulations that protect the environment from the damages that can occur when oil is discharged into navigable waters or adjoining shorelines.'

The Oil Pollution Prevention requirements of the Clean Water Act are intended to prevent and facilitate the response to the discharge of oil from non-transportation-related onshore facilities. All facilities with 1,320 gallons of oil that have the potential for a spill to reach waters of the United States are required to have an SPCC Plan. The $115,000 penalty will be deposited into the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund, a fund used by federal agencies to respond to discharges of oil and hazardous substances.

This proposed Consent Agreement is subject to a 30-day public comment period and final approval by the EPA's Regional Judicial Officer. To access and comment on the Consent Agreement, visit: https://www.epa.gov/publicnotices/notices-search/location/Wyoming

For more on the Clean Water Act's prohibition against discharges of oil into water of the U.S. and the implementing SPCC regulations, visit: https://www.epa.gov/compliance/clean-water-act-cwa-compliance-monitoring#oil.

Connect with EPA Region 8 on Facebook: www.facebook.com/eparegion8

Contact Us to ask a question, provide feedback, or report a problem.

Disclaimer

EPA - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 19:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:55pIMPORTANT DEADLINE REMINDER : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds MultiPlan Corporation Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
PR
03:55pTENCENT  : Correction to Tencent Earnings Article
DJ
03:53pACACIA COMMUNICATIONS  : Edge and Access Pluggables Honored in Lightwave's Innovation Reviews
PU
03:52pWestpac New Zealand Unit Ordered to Review Risk Management -- Update
DJ
03:51pU.S. CDC order limiting cruises to remain effective until Nov. 1 - CNBC
RE
03:51pDEERE & CO  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:49pVALEO  : General Meeting 2021
PU
03:49pONTARIO BUDGET : Health Coalition is watching for sufficient health funding, strings attached in for-profit LTC & a stop to the Ford government's privatization of health care
GL
03:48pMODERNA  : COVID SCIENCE-Vaccines prove highly protective of healthcare workers; rapid tests unreliable in asymptomatic cases
RE
03:48pMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL  : Online results favour Vegas shooting memorial at concert site
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Yellen open to U.S. banks paying dividends, repurchasing stock
2EXCLUSIVE: Tencent boss meets China antitrust officials as scrutiny widens - sources
3GameStop tumbles as Reddit darling mulls share sale
4VOW ASA : VOW ASA : Private Placement successfully completed
5Despite best efforts, the message is not getting through

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ