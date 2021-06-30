Log in
Sevan Ranked Among Top Firms on Engineering News-Record's 2021 Awards Lists

06/30/2021 | 09:09am EDT
Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Inc. (Sevan), a leader in innovative design, program management, construction services and data analytics — has earned spots on the recent award lists published by Engineering News-Record (ENR).

Sevan was ranked No. 21 on ENR’s Top 50 Program Management Firms list and No. 44 on the Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee Firms list. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Sevan has earned a spot on the Top 50 Program Management Firms list and the 3rd year in the Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee Firms.

“This distinction is an incredible honor and industry staple that highlights our team’s exemplary commitment to our clients and partners,” said Jim Evans, President and CEO of Sevan. “It is wonderful to be recognized again by ENR, alongside so many great global program management and construction companies. Congratulations to all!”

The lists recognize firms finding new momentum in their business, and rankings are based on annual revenue. ENR conducts annual surveys that assess key segments of the construction industry and ranks companies within those segments.

In 2021, Sevan was recognized as an Employee-Rated Great Place to Work® for the 8th consecutive year. In 2020, Sevan ranked No. 124 on the Financial Times FT 1000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies and made the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Companies for the 3rd consecutive year. Visit our website to learn more about Sevan, our 2021 award rankings and acquisitions.

Sevan helps iconic, global brands optimize their multi-site construction and facility programs in the U.S. and internationally. We are headquartered near Chicago, Illinois with 400+ employees and an international office in London.

About Sevan

The vision of Sevan Multi-Site Solutions is to be the best in the world at delivering innovative design, program management, construction services and data analytics to organizations with multiple sites. Sevan has a passion for sustaining people, the environment and its clients’ businesses. Sevan helps iconic global brands, including 7-Eleven, AAFES, Albertsons, Amtrak, BP, Chipotle, Corvias, DaVita, HCA Healthcare, Hallmark, HEB, Jiffy Lube, Kroger, Marathon, McDonald’s, Office Depot, Starbucks, Sunoco, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart, WOW Carwash, Yum! Brands and Zaxby’s. Sevan rolls out multi-site initiatives efficiently, predictably and transparently. Applying breakthrough technology solutions, Sevan optimizes construction of new builds, rebuilds, remodels and renovations. Sevan has licensed architects in 49 states as well as D.C., Canadian provinces, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. Sevan has professional engineers on staff and general contractor licenses in more than 25 states. Since Sevan’s inception in 2011, the team has refreshed more than 21,000 retail stores and 14,000 restaurants. The team has also completed more than 28,000 surveys, totaling to more than 700 million square feet. Sevan Elevate, a program that reinforces and continuously improves safety and sustainability across the company, is designed to impactfully deliver excellence to Sevan’s people and clients. To read more about Sevan, visit www.sevansolutions.com.

For more information, please contact Hafsa Mahmood by calling 312.285.0590 or via e-mail at hafsa.mahmood@sevansolutions.com.


© Business Wire 2021
