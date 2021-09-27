Seven Venezuela oil workers arrested over refinery outage, sources say

PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Seven Venezuelan
oil workers have been detained by military counterintelligence
officers following an outage at a unit of state oil company
PDVSA's 310,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cardon refinery, according
to eight sources familiar with the matter.
The arrests took place last week after workers attempted to
restart the 45,000-bpd reformer unit, which produces octane
blending components used to create motor fuels. The failed
restart damaged one of the plant’s compressors, the sources
said, adding that the detainees could face terrorism charges.
"It’s the same formula they use for everyone: terrorism and
sabotage,” said one worker at the Paraguana Refining Center
(CRP), which is made up of the neighboring Cardon and Amuay
refineries. The worker, who asked not to be identified for fear
of retaliation, added that refineries are under pressure to
restart equipment due to fuel shortages in the country.
PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Among those arrested were Cardon process maintenance manager
Lenin Martinez, mechanical maintenance leader Juan Mukarssel,
and special equipment engineer Wilmer Amaya, according to
sources.
"We started asking questions until they told us he was in
the DGCIM,” Amaya’s daughter, Merlin, said in an interview,
referring to the acronym for the military counterintelligence
agency.
Harold Guerrero, a lawyer and human rights activist, said
the workers were taken to Caracas to face terrorism charges.
Years of underinvestment and mismanagement of PDVSA’s
refineries have left gasoline increasingly scarce, creating long
fuel lines around the country. The problem has grown more acute
under U.S. sanctions, which restrict PDVSA’s fuel exports and
block swaps of crude oil for fuel.
Cardon and Amuay together have a refining capacity of
955,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago in Caracas and Mircely Guanipa in
Punto Fijo
Writing by Brian Ellsworth
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)