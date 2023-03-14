In a statement, the consulate said seven of the eight bodies so far recovered were thought to be Mexicans, based on identification some of them were carrying.
(Reporting by Kylie Madry)
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - At least seven people who died over the weekend when two fishing boats capsized off the coast of San Diego, California are presumed to be Mexican nationals, Mexico's consulate in San Diego said Monday.
In a statement, the consulate said seven of the eight bodies so far recovered were thought to be Mexicans, based on identification some of them were carrying.
