News

Seventh Annual USI Gives Back Campaign Impacts Over 270,000 Lives Through More Than 18,000 Hours of Volunteerism

10/05/2020 | 06:16am EDT

VALHALLA, N.Y., Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the impact of its seventh annual USI Gives Back campaign, an award-winning social responsibility program, focused on supporting positive change in local communities. Throughout the summer, team members representing more than 160 USI offices took individual action by completing more than 2,000 volunteer initiatives in local communities throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. The combined impact of these individual volunteer initiatives touched more than 270,000 lives, totaling over 18,000 hours of volunteerism.

“USI’s annual Gives Back campaign is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the local communities that have been so instrumental to our success. While COVID-19 health and safety restrictions prevented us from hosting large group volunteer events this year, we decided to extend our 2020 campaign for the entire summer to give team members additional time and flexibility to choose how they would give back in a way that is safe and meaningful to them,” stated Kim Van Orman, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for USI. “Despite these challenging and uncertain times, I am extremely proud of the unifying spirit and uplifting impact of this year’s campaign. Our team members did not let the many COVID-19 related obstacles get in their way of making a positive difference in their communities.”

For additional information on USI Gives Back, visit www.usi.com.

About USI
USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

###

Attachment 

Timothy Denton
USI Insurance Services
914-747-6339
timothy.denton@usi.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020

