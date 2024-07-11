BEIJING (Reuters) - Several Macau government websites were hacked and police have launched a criminal investigation to trace the source of the crime, Chinese state media reported late on Wednesday.

Security officials of the Macau Special Administrative Region's government said on Wednesday evening several websites had been hacked, including the office of the secretary for security, the public security police, the fire services department and the security forces services bureau, blocking service.

Officials believe the source of the intrusion was from overseas, CCTV reported. No other details or information were immediately available.

Authorities carried out an emergency response in conjunction with the telecommunication operators in order to restore affected services as soon as possible, the report said.

