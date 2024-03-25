March 25, 2024 at 04:40 am EDT

KYIV (Reuters) - A string of several explosions rang out across the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday morning as the air raid siren sounded, Reuters reporters said.

"Explosions in the capital. Urgently to the shelter!" Kyiv city mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messenger.

(Reporting by Max Hunder and Valentyn Ogirenko; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by)