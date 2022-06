June 26 (Reuters) - Several explosions took place early on Sunday in the Shevchenkivskiy district of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Ambulance crews and rescuers dispatched to the scene. More detailed information - later," Klitschko said. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Michael Perry)