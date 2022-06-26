Several explosions in Kyiv's central district - mayor

June 26 (Reuters) - Several explosions took place early on
Sunday in the Shevchenkivskiy district of the Ukrainian capital
Kyiv, the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram
messaging app.
There was no immediate information on the cause of the
explosions or casualties.
"Ambulance crews and rescuers dispatched to the scene. More
detailed information - later," Klitschko said.
"Residents are being rescued and evacuated from two
buildings."
The historic district, one of Kyiv's central, is home to a
cluster of universities, restaurants and art galleries.
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, but abandoned an early
advance on Kyiv in the face of fierce resistance bolstered by
Western arms.
Since then Moscow and its proxies have focused on the south
and Donbas, an eastern territory made up of Luhansk and its
neighbour Donetsk, deploying overwhelming artillery in some of
the heaviest ground fighting in Europe since World War Two
.
