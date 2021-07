WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - Several major issues have yet to be resolved in the U.S. Senate's bipartisan talks on an infrastructure spending measure, a Democratic source said on Sunday.

These included wage rates, public transit funding, water funding, broadband, spending on highways and bridges, and using unspent COVID-19 relief money as a way to pay for the program, the source said. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell Editing by Sonya Hepisntall)