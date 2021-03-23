Log in
Sevis Introduces Trusted Caller ID to Enable Enterprises to Get Their Calls to Customers Answered

03/23/2021 | 09:12am EDT
eCallMe!® platform features the first custom caller ID solution to work natively on both Apple® and Android® devices

Sevis Systems today announced the release of Trusted Caller ID for its eCallMe! hybrid call verification and customer engagement platform. eCallMe! provides enterprises and their contact centers with call verification and spoofed call detection services to help protect their customers from identity theft and account takeover. Trusted Caller ID offers companies the ability to deliver personalized and branded caller ID experiences through their customers’ mobile phone display. Sevis Systems is the first to make this capability available natively on both Apple and Android devices.

Market research indicates that more than 90% of unrecognized calls go unanswered, which has resulted in a significant increase in the number of call attempts made by enterprises to successfully reach their customers. With Trusted Caller ID, eCallMe! enables enterprises to achieve significant operating cost savings within their contact centers.

“When someone’s phone rings with an unrecognized number, they always ask themselves the same key questions – who is calling, why are they calling, and can I trust this call?” said Ronnie Gomez, VP of Sales and Business Development at Sevis Systems. “Trusted Caller ID gives enterprises complete control over their mobile caller ID experience so that they can deliver the information that customers need to confidently answer their calls.”

Because every customer call is unique, the Trusted Caller ID solution allows enterprises to display the purpose for the call, a verified call identifier, and a branded logo or image on the customer’s mobile call screen. Enterprises can also provide a customized screen that displays when a spoofed call is detected, warning customers to not answer that call.

“Because of the flood of unrecognized calls received on a daily basis, customers rarely answer the phone. Enterprises are realizing that the current way of doing business over the phone is inefficient,” said Fletcher Hamilton, CEO of Sevis Systems. “We are confident that enterprises will embrace this opportunity to use eCallMe! with Trusted Caller ID to enable a branded and more engaging customer phone experience.”

eCallMe! with Trusted Caller ID works on all Apple and Android devices and for ease of adoption is available in a mobile SDK for integration into an enterprise’s existing mobile application. For more information about eCallMe!, please visit sevis.com or call 866.668.8316.

About Sevis Systems

Since 1999, Sevis has helped identify and eliminate fraudulent, malicious, and nefarious activity on telecom networks worldwide. Our knowledge and security expertise have been extended into robocall, spoofing, and identity protection for businesses and their customers. Our patent pending call verification and customer engagement solutions allow our clients to establish trust with their customers and stay ahead of the evolving threats of fraudsters and hackers. Follow us on Twitter at @SevisSystems.


© Business Wire 2021
