Seward & Kissel LLP : Announces 2021 Promotions

Seward & Kissel LLP announced today the promotion of Danielle Lemberg, Sagar Patel, and Bryan Swiss to counsel. The promotions were made effective January 1, 2021.

“Danielle, Sagar, and Bryan represent the finest qualities of Seward & Kissel itself: our excellence, our tireless work on behalf of our clients, and our leading practices across a range of different disciplines,” said Seward & Kissel managing partner Jim Cofer. “We are proud of the growth that all of these lawyers have shown over their careers at the Firm.”

Lemberg is a member of the Firm’s Business Transactions Group. She represents private equity and other investment management firms, private companies, and other clients in a range of business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, joint ventures, venture capital transactions, and seed transactions. In the last year, Lemberg has contributed significantly to numerous M&A transactions, including the acquisition of the digital therapeutics company Amblyotech, Inc. by Novartis, the acquisition of Karpus Management, Inc. by City of London Investment Group PLC, and strategic investments in a variety of investment managers by Kudu Investment Management, LLC. She is also the co-founder of the Seward & Kissel Women’s Initiative. Lemberg received a B.A., summa cum laude, from the William E. Macaulay Honors College at Baruch College and her J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Patel is a member of the Firm’s Global Finance and Restructuring Group. He has extensive experience representing corporate trustees, administrative agents, collateral agents, and other clients in a variety of financing and restructuring transactions, including collateralized loan obligations and various asset-backed transactions. His practice covers asset classes as diverse as marketplace loans, consumer and small business loans, rental car receivables, residential and commercial mortgages, and cell tower receivables. He also has significant experience in secured and unsecured transactions with complex intercreditor structures and multinational collateral packages. He advises clients on bankruptcy and restructuring matters, including the negotiation of bridge, exit, and debtor-in-possession lending facilities, and has substantial experience advising trustees in the liquidation of collateral in debt facilities in connection with default scenarios, investor-directed actions, and the exercise of remedies. Patel received a B.A. from Rutgers University and his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law.

Swiss is a member of the Firm’s Real Estate Group. He has broad experience representing institutional investors and individuals in sophisticated commercial real estate transactions. His work has included acquisitions, financings, work-outs, development deals, and joint ventures involving single and mixed-use real estate. Like Patel, Swiss has spent his entire career in private practice at Seward & Kissel. He received a B.S. from Brigham Young University and his J.D. from New York University School of Law.

About Seward & Kissel LLP

Seward & Kissel LLP, founded in 1890, is a leading U.S. law firm with offices in New York City and Washington, D.C., with particular expertise in the financial services, investment management, banking, and shipping industries. The Firm is well known for its representation of investment advisers and related investment funds, broker-dealers, major commercial banks, institutional investors, and transportation companies (particularly in the shipping area). Its practices primarily focus on corporate, M&A, securities, litigation (including white collar), restructuring/bankruptcy, real estate, regulatory, tax, employment, and ERISA for clients seeking legal expertise in these areas.

