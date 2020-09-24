Sewing Machine Market 2020-2024: Forecasting Strategy to Undergo A Paradigm Shift from Crisis to New Normal during COVID-19 Pandemic.

The sewing machine market will witness an incremental growth of USD 11.96 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest pandemic recovery-based research report by Technavio. Factors such as imposition of worldwide lockdowns have partially halted operations and affected supply chains and logistics. This has further impacted economies around the globe, resulting in an overall slowdown during 2020. However, businesses are gradually carving out unique pathways to recover from the COVID-19 crisis. With the exemption of lockdowns, growing incorporation of active social distancing and remote working, and surging entries of players in digital marketplaces, various industry and market conditions are likely to improve by early 2021.
COVID-19 Highlights
Consumer Discretionary industry will have Negative impact due to the pandemic
Sewing machine market is expected to witness Negative growth during 2020-2024
Consumer Discretionary Industry will witness Indirect impact during the forecast period
Sewing machine market growth is likely to Decrease in 2020 compared to 2019
Markets across the globe have faced the economic wrath of the pandemic and are dealing with uncertainties by banking on the online marketspace to reach out for a wider target audience. This sewing machine market research report encompasses all possible factors expected to drive the market growth and create opportunities for all the stakeholders in the supply chain. View detailed sewing machine market insights here: https://www.technavio.com/report/sewing machine market-industry-analysis
Key Sewing Machine Market Research Findings
A CAGR of almost 11% is expected to be recorded in sewing machine market during 2020-2024
Apparel segment will hold the largest market share. Vendors’ emphasis on customers’ preferences and brand promotions will increase the sales of apparel, which will drive the demand for advanced sewing machines in the region during the forecast period.
APAC will account for the highest incremental growth. The penetration of the apparel and shoe industries are increasing will influence sewing machine market growth in this region significantly.
Rapid growth in apparel industry will boost the sewing machine market growth
Emergence of automated sewing machines will have a positive impact on the sewing machine market
Availability of counterfeit sewing machines is likely to create hindrance for the sewing machine market
For accessing Technavio’s key findings about drivers, restraints, and opportunities shaping markets and industries toward an economic bounce back,
Sewing Machine Market Vendor Participation Scenario
Market is Fragmented
Several leading companies in the market are focusing on restoring their economic activity
Rapid growth in apparel industry and emergence of automated sewing machines will offer immense growth opportunities
Availability of counterfeit sewing machines impeding market growth
Vendors are concentrating on growth prospects from fast-growing segments while retaining their positions in slow-growing segments.
Prominent sewing machine market players are Ares Capital Corp., BERNINA International AG, Brother International Corp., China Feiyue USA Inc., JACK Sewing Machine Co. Ltd., JANOME SEWING MACHINE Co. Ltd., JUKI Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Shang Gong Group Co. Ltd., and ZOJE SEWING MACHINE Co. Ltd.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast
Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus
Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus
Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
Pre- and post-COVID 19 market estimates
Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates
