Seychelles tourism revenues down 61% in 2020 due to COVID, finance minister says

NAIROBI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Seychelles' revenues from
tourism fell 61% last year because of the effects of the
COVID-19 pandemic, which cut tourist arrivals by 70%, its
finance minister said on Tuesday.
Seychelles' economy relies heavily on tourism, which was
hard hit in 2020 as COVID-19 led to travel restrictions
worldwide to contain its spread.
Finance Minister Naadir Hassan was quoted on state-run
Seychelles News Agency as saying the sector's 2020 revenues were
down by about $322 million, with visitor numbers falling to
114,858 from 384,204 in 2019.
Hassan said this in turn had led to tax revenue shortfalls
in funding the 2021 budget of $519 million that he presented to
parliament on Tuesday. That is smaller than a previous budget
proposed in January of $566 million.
The Indian Ocean archipelago has had 1,910 infections and
eight coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since
the pandemic began, according to a Reuters tally. It began
COVID-19 vaccinations in January.
