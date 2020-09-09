Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Seymour Project Manager named Toastmasters International President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 08:15am EDT

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Peck, of Seymour, Conn., is the new International President of Toastmasters International, the world's leading organization devoted to communication and leadership skills development. Menon assumed the one-year term at the organization's 89th annual International Convention, held virtually Aug. 24-29.

Peck was a senior member of the Network Support division at AT&T, where he had worked for over 30 years. During his tenure as a project manager, he led cross-functional teams to successfully deliver several multimillion-dollar high-tech projects annually. His responsibilities also included writing and updating technical and training documents, as well as providing project analysis and solutions. He was also responsible for streamlining processes through the use of Robotic Process Automation.

He earned an MBA in international business at the University of Texas at Dallas. Peck is a certified project management professional by the Project Management Institute. His volunteer work includes serving as club president and Lieutenant Governor for Kiwanis International, serving with Lions Club International, as well as serving in various capacities with the Catholic War Veterans. He also enjoys traveling, studying world cultures, and helping others achieve more than they believe they can. Peck was a recipient of the 2018 Presidential Award for Volunteerism.

A Toastmaster for 14 years, Peck has been a member of his home club, Nutmeg in Woodbridge, Connecticut, since 2006 and is also a member of Park City Toastmasters in Stratford, Connecticut. He has held a number of high-profile leadership positions within Toastmasters and has attained the Distinguished Toastmaster designation—the highest level of educational achievement in the organization.

He says, "To me, Toastmasters is about making a positive, life-changing impact on individuals throughout the world. Through Toastmasters we have the ability to change the world one member at a time!"

As International President, Peck is the highest ranked officer on the Toastmasters Board of Directors. He joins the following newly elected officers on the Toastmasters International 2020–2021 Executive Committee:

  • Margaret Page of British Columbia, Canada — International President-Elect
  • Matt Kinsey of Coral Springs, Fla. — First Vice President
  • Morag Mathieson — Second Vice President

For more information about Toastmasters, visit http://mediacenter.toastmasters.org.

About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 364,000 in more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seymour-project-manager-named-toastmasters-international-president-301124815.html

SOURCE Toastmasters International


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:32aTufin Announces Availability of SecureCloud on Red Hat Marketplace
AQ
08:32aASAHI : Digitalizes Indirect Materials Procurement with SAP Ariba Solutions
AQ
08:32aGARTNER : Says Customer Service and Support Technology Investments Must be Scrutinized for Their Ability to Deliver on Customer Experience Goals
AQ
08:32aMICRON TECHNOLOGY : Launches Limited Edition Crucial Ballistix MAX 5100 Gaming DRAM, Offering the Fastest Speed Available on the Market
AQ
08:32aACI WORLDWIDE : to Attend Investor Conference
AQ
08:32aBLACKBERRY : StradVision Selects BlackBerry to Drive Advancements Across South Korean Automotive Industry
AQ
08:32aFLUIDIGM : Achieves Initial Milestone under NIH Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics Agreement
AQ
08:32aWorldwide Server Market Revenue Grew 19.8% Year Over Year in the Second Quarter of 2020, According to IDC
AQ
08:32aNUTANIX : Announces New Simplified Partner Program for the Multicloud Era
AQ
08:32aAxway wins Best in Microservices Infrastructure at API World 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group