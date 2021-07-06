Sh!tshow Wine Expands on Pandemic-era Success

Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of the viral success immediately after launching in 2020, Shitshow Wine is not just doubling, but tripling down on its selection, adding two more West Coast-sourced, Pennsylvania-made blends, Dry White and Dry Rosé. Along with these new varietals comes a new website that launched on June 24, providing customers with an enhanced online ordering experience, product finder and expansion of their beloved merchandise.

"We were blown away by the successful release of our Sh!tshow red blend, but knew we were just scratching the surface", says Jeff Homer, Sh!tshow founder and owner of Grovedale Winery. "As pandemic restrictions lift in time for the summer season, we’re excited to offer customers new wines to share and enjoy alongside whatever life throws at them. Life’s shitshows come in all shapes and sizes so regardless of whether you treat yourself or your loved ones to a bottle, each of these new varietals will be the perfect fine wine for the times.”

Led by Shitshow’s winemaker, Dominic Mantei, the white and rosé projects began harvest in 2020 as Sh!tshow Red was taking off. Rigorously tested and sourced with grapes from the Pacific Northwest region, the new wines live up to the success of the highly-acclaimed Sh!tshow Cabernet and Merlot blend that went viral in the fall of 2020 thrilling wine connoisseurs around the country while resonating, overwhelmingly, with consumers during a time that included the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened election season.

“My blending and finishing went for a dry wine as a target, yet the wines have balance and fruit, and the grapes we chose are some of my favorites,” said Mantei. “Our white is made from retro classics Chenin Blanc and Viognier grapes, while the rosé is a spin on the grapes used in our red blend, creating the perfect light and crisp wine for any summer occasion.”

“We’ve gone from an online launch of our Sh!tshow Red Blend, to having product in nearly 200 retail locations in the South Central Pennsylvania and Delaware Valley areas, all in less than a year – and many of our retail partners can’t keep up with demand,” says Homer. “We’re certain these new varietals will help them fulfill the needs of their shoppers, and also highlight that we’re the wine that pairs best with all of life’s moments, especially the ones that feel like a sh!tshow. Pun intended.”



Sh!tshow Wine is available for order at: www.shitshow.co or on-site at Grovedale Winery and other Pennsylvania-based retailers.



About Sh!tshow Wine

Sh!tshow Wine is owned by Grovedale Winery, located in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania. This selection of quality wines is sourced from the west coast and blended in PA. What started as sarcastic commentary on a year that could only be described as a “shitshow”, these fine wines have now become lauded by wine enthusiasts, and adopted by those looking to share the perfect way to celebrate life’s ups and downs.



